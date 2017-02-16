Steven Spielberg hasn't had too many flops in his career, but Hook is definitely one of the bigger ones. That said, the movie has gained quite a cult following over the decades since its release. And even more fans have flocked to it in the wake of star Robin William's death. Now, one of the actors from the movie wants to make a prequel. And he's taking his plans to Kickstarter. I.E., he needs your help to get it done.

When Hook was launched in 1991, Hollywood wasn't quite as franchise and sequel happy as they are today. But Hook 2 was always something that was considered leading up to the movie's disappointing premiere at the box office. The movie, which itself was a 'sequel' to the original Peter Pan story, was quickly swept under the rug once it bombed, and Steven Spielberg moved onto his next project, the blockbuster Jurassic Park. Hook 2 was never really given a second thought.

Hook tells the story of an adult Peter Pan who is all grown up and married to Wendy. They have two children, who are kidnapped by Captain Hook. Peter must find his inner Lost Boy, return to Neverland and save his kids. Julia Roberts, Dustin Hoffman, Dame Maggie Smith, and Bob Hoskins rounded out the all-star cast. There were also a number of young up and coming actors hired to play the new Lost Boys, including Dante Basco, who starred as their leader Rufio.

Hook was Dante Basco's third feature film, and he has worked steadily over the years. Though Hook is without question his biggest role to date. Now, he mostly does voiceover work for cartoons and video games. But it appears Basco is not ready to leave Rufio behind. He has launched a Kickstarter for Bangarang: A Short Film About Rufio Before Hook. He goes onto say this about the story.

"This is the story about Rufio, before the mohawk, before Neverland, before he was The Pan. Roofus is a 13-year-old kid who is destined to be more than he is. After his mother is forced to put him into a foster home, he and his rag-tag group of best friends, a Jamaican boy named Julani and a bright-eyed latina force of nature named Ella, find a way for Roofus to escape his ill fate, find his happy thought and fulfill his destiny. The story has been reverse engineered from what was set-up in Hook. We answer all the questions you've ever wondered, How and why is Rufio the leader of the Lost Boys? Where does "bangarang" come from? And of course, how he gets the mohawk."

It's unclear how much of a call there is for a Hook prequel. The project currently has 109 backers with 26 days left to go. The goal is $30,000 with just $5,691 being donated thus far. If you've been dying to know about Rufio's life before Neverland, you might want to hurry on over to the site and donate what you can. Basco says this about why you should support his film.

"In a world of endless sequels, prequels, and reboots - we feel Bangarang holds a unique place. Sure, it draws off a popular studio film, and billion dollar property (Peter Pan), but the key for us is that this movie is a social commentary on the current world climate. We are taking a beloved character out of his comfort zone. This is an underdog, coming-of-age film in all the best ways. It's the story of a under represented group of heroes - bullied because they're different, and nothing more (such as Roofus, who comes from a immigrant family) - who won't let their villains get in the way of destiny. We think there's a hunger for good storytelling and strong execution, as well as fun original characters. With Bangarang, we plan to do just that."

In the original Peter Pan, there were only five other Lost Boys besides Peter. But in his absence, many more showed up, with Rufio taking over as their leader. This prequel promises to show how he gained his leadership skills. While a short movie is what is planned at the moment, Basco claims that if he can collect $200,000 or higher, he will turn his project into a feature film.

Jonah Feingold, who is set to make his feature directorial debut with Wendy, starring Brittany Snow, this summer, is directing and will co-write with producer Jeremy Dylan. Basco has even issued a casting call for the short, looking for Roofus, described as being 13, with a young face, scrawny but with potential. There is a hopeful glimmer in his eye. Ella is 13, a latina force of nature. An ass-kicking old soul with a big heart. And Julani is 13, a big personality and hilarious when he needs to be. Fun and fiercely loyal to his friends. We have concept art of the three characters here. There are also some cool rewards for those who pledge enough cash, including set visits and producer credits.