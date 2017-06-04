It's barley even summer yet, but that doesn't mean there aren't a whole bunch of scary movies to see before Halloween. In fact, it often happens that the best horror movies drop during the summer months. There's something about this fun time of year that ratchets up the scare level in these horror offerings. Considering that we're a few months out from October 31, horror movie aficionados will be elated that the summer months are dripping with so much delicious blood.

There's reboots of old movies, continuations of previous franchises, sequels to current hits, and then the outlier films that make this whole thing so much fun. We are at a rare time in cinema. It is very hard to get anything original made on the big screen. However, horror movies always find a way, year in and year out, to make something totally fresh happen.

Whether it's Alien Covenant trying to take that franchise in a bold new direction. Or the Flatliners reboot that seems smartly served by virtue of the fact that original star Kiefer Sutherland is returning. Then there's films like Annabelle: Creation and Cult of Chucky. These thrilling sequels have built in audiences who will go and see each film at least once no matter what.

But what about films like It Comes At Night? Crepitus? Or, Cloverfield 3 (if it's even is called that come Halloween 2017)? Where do these movies fit into the current horror offerings? Maybe they don't? Perhaps this is exactly how things sort of need to be? We need these oddball films to show that horror movies can still be weird, exciting, scary and mean something other than just a fun scary house ride.

So, if you don't mind your scares coming a little bit early, sit back and discover every new horror movie coming in the next couple of months, before Halloween gets here. A list which we complied thanks to the help of UpcomingHorrorMovies.com. As we've said, some of these films you've probably seen in some way, shape or idea before. At the same time, you've never seen them in this form, here in good old 2017.

Alien: Covenant (Already in Theaters)

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created in Alien with Alien: Covenant, the second chapter in a prequel trilogy that began with Prometheus, and connects directly to Scott's 1979 seminal work of science fiction. Bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discover what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world, whose sole inhabitant is the "synthetic" David (Michael Fassbender), survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition. If this doesn't sound like another terror tale in space, I don't know what does. With Scott's moody visuals and penchant for layering the horror scene by scene, Alien: Covenant is about as sure a thing as it gets for a full on frightfest. Happy early Halloween, indeed!

Be Afraid (Already in Theaters)

Not long after John Chambers and his family arrive at their new home in a small country town of Pennsylvania, John begins to experience sleep paralysis. Lying there paralyzed, trapped within his own nightmare, other-worldly beings visit John. They are entities which exist in the darkest shadows of the night and can only be seen out of the corner of one's eye. These encounters begin to haunt John, transforming to complete terror as he discovers the entities' sole purpose... the abduction of his seven year old son. In the end, John will uncover the town's horrific secret, a portal on his land, and make one last attempt to save his son before the shadow people permanently take him away to their world.

Dark Signal (June 2)

A stranded woman and the staff of a radio station team up to solve a girl's murder after her spirit returns with a message. While it is taking some strong queues from a few other horror classes, this one looks unique. And it should find a strong cult audience, even if it's not one of the bigger releasing heading our way before the Halloween holiday.