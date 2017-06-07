Ten years later, people love Hot Fuzz just as much, if not more than they did when it was released. Like all of Edgar Wright's movies, his brilliant action/comedy and love letter to cop movies featuring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost as an unlikely duo has taken on a life of its own in the years since its release. So, a decade later, is there any chance we could see a Hot Fuzz sequel? Edgar Wright says "never say never."

I recently had the chance to speak with Edgar Wright in honor of his upcoming TriStar Pictures movie Baby Driver. This movie is quite the departure for Wright, but it definitely takes some inspiration from the actions sequences featured in the first Hot Fuzz. I couldn't resist asking him about the possibility of seeing Nicholas Angel and Danny Butterman back at it again. It turns out, he and Simon Pegg have talked about it and he won't rule it out. Here's what Edgar Wright had to say about the possibility of doing Hot Fuzz 2.

"I've definitely had some ideas and me and Simon have even talked about it at points, but it's that thing of, do I want to spend three years of my life doing that? Or do I wanna, if I have the opportunity to tell a new story, would I do that? If somebody said to me, if Baby Driver 2, if that kind of came up, it would be like, "I have ideas." I would never say never, and you're not wrong to say that that's the one that you could do further installments."

We still have to see how Baby Driver is going to do at the box office, but buzz coming out of SXSW was very positive and it looks liked Edgar Wright has made another great movie. So who knows what doors that could open? And as Wright points out, at this point in his career, three years may be a long time to spend on a Hot Fuzz sequel. Not to mention that Simon Pegg and Nick Frost are quite busy these days. Edgar Wright also talked about the challenges that doing Hot Fuzz 2 would present, since both of the main characters completed a pretty significant arc in the first movie.

"It's funny. I think the thing with sequels is that I've always been looking for what's next? And the thing with any movie is, it's going to take up at least two years of your life. Maybe three. So, when you've got youth on your side, and I'm already in my forties now, it's like, I guess I would rather be telling new stories than revisiting old ones...Hot Fuzz I think is the only one of the Cornetto trilogy that you could do a follow-up. The tricky thing with a lot of sequels, and especially comedy sequels, is once characters have finished an arc. You know, in Hot Fuzz Danny Butterman especially, Nicholas Angel becomes less of an automaton and becomes more human and Nick Frost's character becomes less of a simpleton and more of a badass. So then the thing is like, when that's your starting point for the next one, where do you go from there?"

The original Hot Fuzz came out in 2007 and grossed $80 million at the box office. Perhaps more importantly, in this situation, the movie has a 91 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and Edgar Wright's stock has risen a lot in the years since. So, even though he isn't giving us a lot of hope that Hot Fuzz 2 is going to happen, you never know. This feels like the kind of thing that Netflix could make happen in a heartbeat.