With just a month and a half left until the R-rated summer comedy The House hits theaters, New Line Cinema has debuted an outrageous new red band trailer. This age-restricted video contains much more footage that the first trailer, showing what really happens when these loving parents, played by Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler, catch someone cheating. The result is much more bloody and hilarious than the version shown in the all-ages trailer, but if you're averse to a lot of blood being shown, you may want to look away towards the end of this footage, because it gets rather gruesome.

Warner Bros. debuted this red band trailer on YouTube today, which opens with a scene where Scott and Kate Johansen (Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler) are celebrating their daughter Alex's (Ryan Simpkins) graduation, by describing the "f--- fest" their house will become, once their daughter leaves for college. There's one big problem though, their college fund is gone, and they can't afford to pay for her college tuition. Their neighbor Frank (Jason Mantzoukas) comes up with the idea for the Johansen's to turn their house into an illegal casino, to earn their daughter's tuition money.

The all-star supporting cast of this comedy includes Nick Kroll, Allison Tolman, Michaela Watkins, Ryan Simpkins, Jessie Ennis, Rob Huebel, Cedric Yarbrough and Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner. Jeremy Renner's character has not been revealed yet in either of the trailers released for The House yet, so we'll have to wait and see if his character will surface in any of the the forthcoming clips or TV spots. Warner Bros. has given this comedy a June 30 release date, putting it up against Universal's highly-anticipated animated sequel Despicable Me 3 and The Weinstein Company's horror-thriller Amityville: The Awakening. Also opening a few days earlier is Sony's action-comedy Baby Driver on June 28.

Andrew Jay Cohen makes his feature film directorial debut with "The House." The script was written by Brendan O'Brien and Cohen, whose previous collaborations include the hit comedies Neighbors and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. The writers got their start with shorts such as Acting With James Franco, which starred both James Franco and Dave Franco, with Judd Apatow producing. Andrew Jay Cohen previously served as an associate producer on Judd Apatow's The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Funny People, before he started writing with Brendan O'Brien.

The House is produced by Nathan Kahane, Joe Drake, Brendan O'Brien, Andrew Jay Cohen, Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. The executive producers are Marc S. Fischer, Chris Henchy, Spencer Wong, Toby Emmerich, Richard Brener, Michael Disco, and Bruce Berman. The creative filmmaking team includes director of photography Jas Shelton (Keanu, Jeff, Who Lives at Home), production designer Clayton Hartley (Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, We're the Millers), editors Evan Henke (The Interview) and Mike Sale (Central Intelligence), and costume designer Christopher Oroza (Hollywood Adventures). Music is by Andrew Feltenstein and John Nau. Take a look at the red band trailer for The House, which does feature plenty of R-rated language.