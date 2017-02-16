Two loving parents decide to turn their house into an illegal casino to fund their daughter's college education in the first trailer for The House, with arrives along with the first photo and poster. This new comedy brings former SNL stars Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler back together in their first movie where they share the top billing. Although, Amy Poehler did have a few smaller roles in Will Ferrell movies such as Anchorman, Blades of Glory and Anchorman 2. With these two comedy superstars joining forces, this could be one of this summer's biggest sleeper hits

After Scott and Kate Johansen (Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler) lose their daughter Alex's college fund, they become desperate to earn it back so she can pursue her dream of attending a university. With the help of their neighbor Frank (Jason Mantzoukas), they decide to start an illegal casino in the basement of his house. The trailer debuted on the Warner Bros. UK YouTube page, with the studio setting a June 30, 2017 release date for the comedy.

The comedy The House also stars Ryan Simpkins (Arcadia) as Scott and Kate's college hopeful daughter, Alex, along with popular comedic actors such as Nick Kroll (Vacation, TV's Kroll Show), Jessie Ennis (TV's Veep and Better Call Saul), Rob Huebel (Horrible Bosses 2, TV's Transparent) and Cedric Yarbrough (TV's Reno 911!). The ensemble cast is rounded out by Michaela Watkins, Alison Tolman and Andrea Savage.

Andrew Jay Cohen makes his feature film directorial debut with The House, from a script he wrote with Brendan O'Brien, his writing partner on the hit comedies Neighbors and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising. Nathan Kahane and Joseph Drake are producing, along with Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Jessica Elbaum, Jay Cohen and Brendan O'Brien. The executive producers are Spencer Wong, Chris Henchy and Marc S. Fischer. The creative filmmaking team includes director of photography Jas Shelton (Keanu, Jeff, Who Lives at Home), production designer Clayton Hartley (Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, We're the Millers), editor Evan Henke (The Interview) and costume designer Christopher Oroza (Hollywood Adventures).

This comedy ensemble will have quite a bit of competition in the June 30 release date, squaring off against Universal's animated comedy sequel Despicable Me 3, The Weinstein Company's horror-thriller Amityville: The Awakening and Broad Green Pictures' Wish Upon. Will Ferrell is currently filming Holmes and Watson, which reunites him with Talladega Nights and Step Brothers star John C. Reilly, and he is also prepping the comedy sequel Daddy's Home 2. Amy Poehler will next be seen in the Netflix comedy series Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later. Take a look at the first trailer and photo for The House below.