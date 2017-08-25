It doesn't take much for a low-budget horror movie to earn a sequel these days and a lot of the time, those sequels aren't all that great. That being the case, The Houses October Built 2 is getting a sequel. But if you aren't totally tired of found footage horror movies yet, this may be right up your alley and could be one of the rare, cheap horror sequels that actually delivers. The Houses October Built 2 is coming and the first trailer is here to bring back the Blue Skeleton for more haunted house thrills that are a bit too real.

RLJE has released the first trailer for The Houses October Built 2, which proves that people who manage to survive a horror movie can't help but get dragged back for some more. The cast for the sequel includes the entire, core ensemble from the first movie with Brandy Schaefer, Zack Andrews, Mikey Roe, Bobby Roe, and Jeff Larson all returning. They were looking for a more authentic haunted house in the first movie, which they definitely found. Even though they escaped with their lives, they are trying to cleanse themselves by facing their fears directly, which proves to be a bad idea.

In The Houses October Built 2, five friends try to recover from the trauma of being kidnapped last Halloween by the Blue Skeleton. The group who takes "extreme haunt" to another level by facing their fears in order to move on. As they go back out on the road to experience more haunted house attractions, signs of the Blue Skeleton, who terrorized them the first time around, start appearing and a new terror begins.

As far as low-budget horror movie trailers go, this looks like it could be on the more effective side of things. There are certainly plenty of people in creepy masks to at least creep horror fans out a little bit. The Houses October Built 2 has the benefit of being released on September 22 in a limited number of theaters as well as on Digital HD and on demand platforms. Since that is just about a month before Halloween hits, people are going to be looking for some horror movies to watch. Not for nothing, but this movie does have the same producing team that worked on Insidious, Split and Paranormal Activity. So they have some quality movies under their belts.

Bobby Rae returns to the director's chair for The Houses October Built 2 and he also co-wrote the script with star Zack Andrews. The first movie had pretty much no box office to speak of and wasn't much of a critical hit, but it found a pretty big audience on home video and streaming services like Netflix. Seems like a safe bet that the creative team is betting the same will happen this time around. Be sure to watch the first trailer for The Houses October Built 2 for yourself below.