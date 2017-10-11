Just a week after it was announced that RatPac Entertainment's Hugh Hefner Biopic will star Jared Leto as Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, another report claims the actor may be joined by a very familiar partner in crime. The method actor's Suicide Squad co-star Margot Robbie is considering an offer to play one of Hugh Hefner's wives in the movie, although it isn't clear which wife she'll play. Ironically, the actress turned down an offer from the real Hugh Hefner to appear in his Playboy Magazine, but this offer is one she's actually considering. Here's what an unidentified source had to say about Margot Robbie taking on the role.

"Margot turned the offer down before but this is different. She's considering it. Jared is working on the movie with his buddy Brett and they're really pushing for Margot to have a major role. She's perfect for a part and he's not going to give up until she accepts."

Unfortunately, this report doesn't reveal which of Hugh Hefner's three wives Margot Robbie would ultimately play in this biopic. He married Mildred Williams in 1949, at the age of 23, whom he had two children with, Christie Hefner and David Paul Hefner. They divorced in 1959, six years after the first issue of Playboy Magazine was published, and he didn't marry again for 40 more years, when in 1989, at the age of 63, he married the 1989 Playmate Of the Year, Kimberly Conrad, who he had two more children with, Cooper Hefner and Marston Hefner. They divorced in 1998, with Hefner marrying his final wife, Crystal Harris, another Playmate, in 2012. They remained married until Hugh Hefner passed away at the age of 91 last month.

This project has been in various stages of development for years, with writer Diablo Cody once attached to write the script, way back in 2009. Director David Dobkin (Wedding Crashers) was attached to direct back in 2013, from a script by Peter Morgan, with Robert Downey Jr. once being sought to play Hefner, whom David Dobkin directed in the 2014 drama The Judge. It isn't ultimately clear if Peter Morgan's script is still being used, or if another writer has been brought in for a new draft.

After both Jared Leto and Margot Robbie played the supervillain couple Joker and Harley Quinn in last year's Suicide Squad, there has been talk that both stars could be teaming up on a few different projects. Aside from Suicide Squad 2, which is now happening with director Jaume Collet-Serra, Warner Bros. is also developing Joker Vs. Harley Quinn, which Margot Robbie described last month as a love story that is, "kind of romantic in a messed up way." Margot Robbie is also starring in and producing Gotham City Sirens for Warner Bros., and she'll next be seen in Goodbye Christopher Robin, where she plays the wife of Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne, and I, Tonya, where she plays disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding, which hits theaters on December 8. British website The Mirror first broke the news of Margot Robbie's potential casting, but it remains to be seen if it will be made official anytime soon.