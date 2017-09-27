Hugh Hefner, the legendary founder of Playboy magazine, has sadly passed away. TMZ was the first to report this sad news. Hugh Hefner died on Wednesday night at the age of 91 and now celebrities and former Playboy Bunnies are paying tribute to the legendary cultural icon via social media. Hefner helped to launch the careers of many models and actresses through the magazine including Pamela Anderson, Jenny McCarthy, and Donna D'Errico, just to name a few. In addition to the models and actresses, Hefner also helped boost the careers of writers and comedians while fighting for freedom of speech.

Drew Barrymore, Farrah Fawcett and Linda Evans are among those who have posed for Playboy. Several Playboy Bunnies became celebrities, too, including Blondie singer Deborah Harry and model Lauren Hutton, both of whom have good memories of their time with Hugh Hefner and Playboy. Hefner ran Playboy from his elaborate mansions, first in Chicago and then in Los Angeles, and became the flamboyant symbol of the lifestyle he promoted. For decades, he was the pipe-smoking, silk-pajama-wearing center of a constant party with celebrities and Playboy models. By his own account, Hefner had sex with more than a thousand women, including many pictured in his magazine. Women loved him and men wanted to be him.

Jenny McCarthy's career went into overdrive after her 1993 issue hit the newsstands. She was later crowned Playmate of the Year and admits that "Hef" changed her life. Jenny McCarthy's Twitter account posted a loving tribute to Hefner. She had this to say.

"RIP Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud."

Baywatch star Donna D'Errico left a heartfelt tribute to Hugh Hefner on Twitter as well, attributing her success to Hefner. She said, "Hugh Hefner put me in Playboy & ignited my career. I am forever indebted, Hef. You will forever live on as an icon of epic proportions. RIP." On the other side, civil rights activist, Jesse Jackson, highlighted Hugh Hefner's support for civil rights and the First Amendment. Jackson had this to say.

"Hugh Hefner was a strong supporter of the civil rights movement. We shall never forget him. May he Rest In Peace."

Comedian Richard Lewis commented on Hugh Hefner's fight for free speech as well as the way that he helped up and coming writers and comedians. Lewis said, "RIP HF. Few did more for writers, inc myself, breaking boundaries and helping Lenny fight for his 1st Amend Rights." Nancy Sinatra also paid tribute, calling Hefner, "one of the nicest men I've ever known."

KISS' Gene Simmons was a long-time friend of Hugh Hefner's and has publically praised the icon on many occasions. Simmons called Hefner, "a great man, entrepreneur, and innovator. Your legacy lives on." While most of the tributes to Hugh Hefner's legacy were serious, some paid tribute with laughter. Comedian Patton Oswalt said, "As per his wishes, Hugh Hefner's body will be left in a fort in the woods for other kids to find & pass around." As news of Hefner's death began to spread, more friends and admirers paid tribute to publishing legend and you can read them below. RIP Hef.

RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud. 😓#PMOY 94 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sF9ARYgEpw — Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) September 28, 2017

American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHefpic.twitter.com/tCLa2iNXa4 — Playboy (@Playboy) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner put me in Playboy & ignited my career. I am forever indebted, Hef. You will forever live on as an icon of epic proportions. #RIP — Donna D'Errico (@DonnaDErrico) September 28, 2017

RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

RIP HF. Few did more for writers, inc myself, breaking boundaries and helping Lenny fight for his 1st Amend Rights. pic.twitter.com/Vi4iDgYdCn — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner was a strong supporter of the civil rights movement. We shall never forget him. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/oL3lKLZRQ5 — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) September 28, 2017

One of the nicest men I've ever known. Godspeed, Hugh Hefner. pic.twitter.com/457cchqskO — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) September 28, 2017

I had a number of great conversations and with Hugh Hefner. Was such an interesting man. True legend. What an end of an era! — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) September 28, 2017

A great man, entrepreneur and innovator. Your legacy lives on. #Hefpic.twitter.com/36cRzlUPRw — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) September 28, 2017

I met Hugh Hefner at the Playboy mansion. He was very nice to my mom. Don't ask. #RIPHef — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) September 28, 2017

RIP HUGH HEFNER — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner was a GIANT in publishing, journalism, free speech & civil rights. He was a true original, and he was my friend. Rest well Hef. pic.twitter.com/bJ1wxoK4gR — Larry King (@kingsthings) September 28, 2017

We’ve lost a true explorer, a man who had a keen sense of the future. We learned a lot from you Mr. Hefner. #HughHefner — Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) September 28, 2017

RIP Hugh Hefner ✌️🐰 https://t.co/7AmVWmszgj — Sasha Grey (@SashaGrey) September 28, 2017

@hughhefner ..when I did playboy he spoke words to me that affected my direction. he was a man the room would stop for when he entered #rip — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) September 28, 2017

RIP hef. You were always sweet to me on movie nights at the mansion. Love to you @crystalhefner xo #RIPHef — Courtney Stodden (@CourtneyStodden) September 28, 2017

RIP my friend. You changed the world. https://t.co/tiLgAC8CaT — Mrs ShannonTSimmons (@shannonleetweed) September 28, 2017

You lived a Hugh life. Rest in peace. And thanks for STAR 80 https://t.co/xQtLIzPP1i — Eric Roberts (@EricRoberts) September 28, 2017

As per his wishes, Hugh Hefner’s body will be left in a fort in the woods for other kids to find & pass around. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 28, 2017

RIP Hugh Hefner, who invented the magazine in which I hid the magazine I really wanted. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) September 28, 2017

So saddened by @hughhefner' s passing - whatever you think of the magazine, he was smart, an entrepreneur & one of the nicest men I've met. — Adam Richman (@AdamRichman) September 28, 2017

Rest In Peace my dear sweet @hughhefner Forever in my heart and forever grateful for changing my life. I love you. #RIPHefhttps://t.co/vDlwbrd1Gg — Miriam Gonzalez (@miriamlgonzalez) September 28, 2017

Heartbroken 💔 love you Hef I will always cherish the fun times and am proud to be a part of the #Playboy family. RIP https://t.co/nnYAoJiXoo — @ambercampisi (@ambercampisi) September 28, 2017

Mourning my friend and hero Hugh Hefner tonight. He was a sexual pioneer and a man gifted with profound vision and enormous courage . #HEFpic.twitter.com/OICZSiZvLT — Dennis Hof (@DennisHof) September 28, 2017

I just found out @hughhefner died. Thank u for the time together, 2 covers& artistic freedom on my second shoot. you believed in my vision — Adrianne Curry (@AdrianneCurry) September 28, 2017

Rest In Peace Hef ❤️ I will forever be apart of the @Playboy family. Thank you for always being witty, kind and finding beauty in all women. — Kayla Rae Reid (@KaylaRaeReid) September 28, 2017

RIP @hughhefner 💛 thank you for making me part of the Playboy family. Sending lots of love and prayers to @crystalhefner — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) September 28, 2017

I was blessed to call #Hef a partner & spend time w/ someone that changed the world. Love to @cooperhefner and our entire @playboy family https://t.co/GuBKEDnffH — Matthew Nordby (@matthewnordby) September 28, 2017

.@hughhefner has passed away at age 91. RIP dear Rabbit King & thanks for all the memories & all the good you brought to this world. pic.twitter.com/KKuivfRdSd — Candace Jordan (@CandidCandace) September 28, 2017

My former boss and every man's idol, @HughHefner has died. Heaven will be a downgrade to how he lived his life. Thanks for everything! pic.twitter.com/bj1fJfMRvD — Kevin Klein (@TheKevinKlein) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner repeatedly hired Dick Gregory to perform at Playboy clubs when no one else would hire him.

Respect — John Lurie (@lurie_john) September 28, 2017

Visited the Playboy mansion twice. Once for Diablo Cody's 30th. Once on Halloween dressed as Bad Spidey. This will likely not make his obit. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 28, 2017

Went to a @Playboy Halloween party. It was elaborate & sexy & odd. Best haunted maze I've ever seen. Anyway, this death is about me. #RIPHef — Taran Killam (@TaranKillam) September 28, 2017

If you were raised without a mom Hugh Hefner probably changed your life. Champion of great writing & freedom of speech & always kind to me. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 28, 2017

Rest in peace #HughHefner - he will forever be remembered as the Hollywood legend who lived life to the fullest. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) September 28, 2017

1st met him months B4 #SW opened-Expected stereotyped swinger/wildman not the kind-thoughtful loyal friend he always was to ML & me #RIPHef😭 pic.twitter.com/r5Jbyg9TMH — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 28, 2017

Wait, is it possible Hugh Hefner did good AND bad things? But... But... *robot head explodes, humans escape from robot hot tub* — Joss Whedon (@joss) September 28, 2017