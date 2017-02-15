While we only learned the actual title a few months ago, we've known for years that Logan will be Hugh Jackman's last performance as Wolverine, a character he has been playing for almost 17 years now, since the first X-Men debuted in the summer of 2000. Lately, though, the actor has hinted that there may be a possibility of returning, perhaps for a Deadpool vs. Wolverine movie that Ryan Reynolds has been clamoring for. With just a few weeks left until Logan hits theaters, Hugh Jackman again leaves the door open for Wolverine's potential return in a new interview. Here's what he had to say below about whether or not this is the final Wolverine movie.

When I had the script, I was like, 'Yes.' And when I was shooting the movie, yes. As I sit here today, yes. God knows how I'll feel in three years. But right now, absolutely."

There had been rumors that Deadpool would surface in Logan, but those reports were shot down, although sources claimed that another potential Deadpool and Logan reunion may happen, but no details were given. Given the massive success of Deadpool, a movie where Hugh Jackman's actual name is dropped several times in various jokes, it would be interesting to see Deadpool and Hugh Jackman come together, but how that may happen is unclear at this point. Perhaps three years will be enough time away from the character for Hugh Jackman to return for a Deadpool vs. Wolverine movie, which could perhaps round out the Deadpool trilogy after the original blockbuster and Deadpool 2, which starts filming this summer for a potential 2018 release. For now, though the actor is done playing Logan, revealing in his New York Times interview that he is not retiring from acting all together, while adding that he has less self-doubt about his performance in Logan than he's had in any other movie.

"Let's be clear, I'm not retiring. There's been a gnawing turmoil that I hadn't really nailed it, fully, either story or performance or whatever. Every film I've ever done, I've had that gnawing doubt. But I have it way less in this one."

Even if Hugh Jackman does return for a Deadpool crossover between now and the next three years, the actor still won't be playing Wolverine/Logan forever. Hugh Jackman has said in the past that he fully expects the Wolverine character to be rebooted at some point in the future, and while we are probably a few years away from that happening, Hugh Jackman says he's at peace with it, unless one particular scenario happens.

"The character will go on. Someone else will play it, for sure. (I'm fine with it), unless Daniel Day-Lewis plays him and wins the Oscar, then I might have a little problem."

It was recently confirmed that Logan is set in the year 2029, which is five years past the prologue of X-Men: Days of Future Past. The story introduces the new mutant X-23 (Dafne Keen), who Logan takes under his wing as nefarious forces try to bring her in. Hugh Jackman leads a cast that includes Boyd Holbrook as the villainous Donald Pierce, along with Richard E. Grant as Dr. Xander Rice, Stephen Merchant as Caliban and Eriq La Salle. Hopefully we'll find out more about Logan as we inch closer and closer to the March 3 release date.