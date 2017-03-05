Logan is now in theaters and that means Hugh Jackman is officially and finally done playing Wolverine. The actor has been portraying Wolverine on screen for the better part of two decades, starting with the original X-Men back in 2000. Even though he is saying goodbye to Wolverine, Jackman absolutely appreciates his fans and today, he took to social media in order to thank them in style.

The 48-year-old actor took to Twitter today in order to thank everyone for 17 years of playing Wolverine. His way of saying thanks was by putting together a nice little video jam-packed with Wolverine fan art. The video was set to "Hurt" by Johnny Cash, which was brilliantly used in the first teaser trailer for Logan. It also works very perfectly for this touching thank you and it is easily enough to bring a single tear to the eyes of many Wolverine fans.

"Thank you to all the fans for 17 awesome years!"

As sad as it may be for Hugh Jackman to let the role of Wolverine go and as sad as it is for fans to see him let it go, he is most definitely going out on top. Logan has been praised almost universally by critics and fans alike, boasting a very impressive 93 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 95 percent audience score. That is rare air for comic book movies. The movie also destroyed at the box office this weekend, bringing in $237.8 million worldwide. $85.3 million of that was from the U.S. and the movie should be able to pull in quite a bit more in the coming weeks thanks to good word of mouth and repeat business.

The X-Men franchise will never be the same without Hugh Jackman but his contributions to the world of comic book movies will be felt for years to come. X-Men helped to usher in the modern age of superhero movies and over the years, the franchise has given us some of the best superhero movies of all-time. It would have been easy for Jackman to bail on the role after the failure of X-Men -Origins: Wolverine, which he recently revealed was almost a reality. Instead, he decided to press on and try to improve things. We were then treated to The Wolverine, X-Men: Days of Future Past and now Logan. Plus, we got to see that epic Weapon X sequence in X-Men: Apocalypse.

This video serves as a very nice, personal and touching tribute to Wolverine fans and shows just how much Hugh Jackman cares. He will go on to do great things outside of the X-Men franchise. There is almost no doubt about that, but he will forever be connected to the role of Wolverine. You can check out Hugh Jackman's thank you video for yourself below. Logan is in theaters now.