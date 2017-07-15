One of the most exciting parts about the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok is that we are going to get to see a whole lot of Mark Ruffalo as Hulk. It may not be the Hulk solo movie he deserves, but we are going to get some sweet Planet Hulk action this time around. So, are we ever going to see a solo Hulk movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Mark Ruffalo? Don't hold your breath. According to him, it is never going to happen.

Mark Ruffalo spoke with Variety following the live-action movie panel at Disney's D23 Expo. They asked him about the prospect of someday seeing a solo Hulk movie and his answer was definitive. It's never going to happen and Universal is to blame. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I just want to make one thing perfectly clear today that a standalone Hulk movie will never happen. Because Universal has the rights to the standalone Hulk movie and for some reason they don't know how to play well with Marvel, and they don't want to make money."

Well, isn't that a bummer? Mark Ruffalo didn't even leave the door open. Universal currently retains the rights to make solo movies with the Hulk, but through a loophole, he is allowed to appear in team-up movies like Avengers: Infinity War, which finally debuted footage at D23, and Thor: Ragnarok. So Marvel fans are going to have to settle for seeing him with his fellow MCU costars until Universal decides to play ball. Don Cheadle, aka War Machine, was hanging out with Ruffalo when the question was asked and decided to tease him about it.

"And with you as the new Hulk it would probably be terrible. So that's really probably it. We know that these corporations would work it out if they thought they'd make enough money."

Mark Ruffalo said, "I figure I've got two or three more years left before I'm too old to play the Hulk." Which would give him the chance to make another movie or two in the MCU. It just won't be a solo movie. At least it isn't Kevin Feige or anyone at Marvel Studios who don't want it to happen. It's clear that Ruffalo would totally be up for it.

So it looks like if you want to see a solo Hulk movie, you'll have to watch Edward Norton in The Incredible Hulk. Though, that movie is generally considered to be on the lower end of MCU entries so far and often gets left out of the conversation, since it doesn't have a lot of significance in terms of where the MCU is at now. It would be nice to get a new, proper Hulk movie if Marvel can make it happen. If they can make a deal with Sony for Spider-Man, anything is possible. You can check out the full interview for yourself below.