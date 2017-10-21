Marvel fans are about to get a big dose of The Hulk in Thor: Ragnarok, as he's featured heavily in the new Thor solo adventure. The movie is getting rave reviews so far, and that's in no small part thanks to Mark Ruffalo giving another reportedly solid performance as Marvel's loveable, green rage monster. But that opens up, once again, the question of whether or not we'll ever see a solo Hulk movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Kevin Feige, that door isn't closed. However, it's not something that's happening right now.

The man who makes Marvel Studios run has been making the press rounds for Thor: Ragnarok recently. As has been the case ever since Mark Ruffalo debuted as The Hulk in The Avengers in 2012, he was once again asked about the possibility of a solo Hulk movie. Though he makes it clear that it's not in the cards (yet), he does love that people are so eager for something like that, when not all that long ago, there was concern about such a movie even being financially viable. Here's what he had to say.

"I think that back and forth continues, and I don't know if it will ever happen. But I will tell you, it makes me very, very happy going from a world, ten years ago, when people were questioning the viability of Hulk in a standalone film, to getting asked every other interview, 'When will there be another standalone Hulk?'"

There's already a standalone movie featuring Bruce Banner in the MCU in the form of The Incredible Hulk, but since it features Edward Norton in the role, and because it was in the earliest days of the universe we all know and love, it feels pretty disconnected. Having Mark Ruffalo do his own solo movie is something fans would love, but it's complicated. Despite the fact that Ruffalo would love to do one, Universal owns the rights to Hulk solo movies, but Marvel can use him in teamup movies. During Disney's D23 Expo over the summer, Ruffalo went so far as to say that a solo Hulk movie will "never" happen.

"I just want to make one thing perfectly clear today that a standalone Hulk movie will never happen. Because Universal has the rights to the standalone Hulk movie and for some reason they don't know how to play well with Marvel, and they don't want to make money."

Marvel hasn't announced their plans beyond Avengers 4, save for the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. There's certainly room for a Hulk solo movie in there somewhere. And if Kevin Feige can make that Spider-Man deal with Sony, anything is possible. As these comments to IndieWire imply, it's something they'd love to do. It's just a matter of logistics. If it's any consolation, Feige and Ruffalo worked together recently to work in a three movie arc for Hulk that runs from Thor: Ragnarok through Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. So we're still getting a lot of the big guy in the next couple of years.