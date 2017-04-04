Heath Ledger was one of his generation's brightest young actors. An immense and generous talent who burst upon the Hollywood scene, he quickly rose to the heights of fame before his tragic death. Critically-acclaimed filmmaker Derik Murray, Network Entertainment, and Spike TV present the definitive look at the life and work of this unforgettable actor and artist in I Am Heath Ledger. Spike TV has debuted the first trailer for this documentary that offers a glimpse at the beloved Heath Ledger that fans haven't seen before.

The 90-minute documentary premieres on Spike TV on Wednesday, May 17 at 10:00pm ET/PT, following its World Premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 23. The upcoming documentary will receive a limited theatrical nationwide release on May 3 with Fathom Events. Tickets and more information are available at FathomEvents.com. I Am Heath Ledger will also have a Digital/DVD release from Virgil Films on May 23.

I Am Heath Ledger provides an intimate look at Heath through the lens of his own camera, with a treasure trove of never-before-seen footage, as he films and often performs in his own personal journey, extravagant in gesture and in action. Through these personal home movies, we get a rare glimpse into his true character, demonstrating his creative energy and unshakable willingness to take risks that instilled such an extraordinarily deep love and affection in the people that entered his life.

The film features interviews from those who knew Heath best including close friends, family members, and industry peers, such as actors Naomi Watts, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, and Emile Hirsch, directors Ang Lee and Catherine Hardwicke, musicians Ben Harper, Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), N'fa, and Grace Woodroofe, and the Ledger family. I Am Heath Ledger recounts his fabled rise to the pinnacle of the Hollywood dream and the indelible mark he left. Not only did he cut a path for himself, but Heath often championed other talents and artists whose voices he thought deserved to be heard. The documentary also showcases his most memorable moments on screen from his beginnings in Australia to the heights of his Hollywood achievements.

From his early hit films such as 10 Things I Hate About You, to The Patriot to Monster's Ball, to his award-winning and critically-acclaimed role as Ennis in Brokeback Mountain, Heath was a remarkable talent whose work ethic, ambition, and integrity catapulted him to Hollywood's elite. But his most iconic role, his Academy-Award winning performance, The Joker in The Dark Knight, truly speaks to his profound talent as an actor. The documentary goes behind-the scenes of the shooting of The Dark Knight, as Heath morphed into the psychotic criminal-mastermind that will live in cinematic lore forever.

The film is the latest from producer-director Derik Murray, who has previously brought to the screen the lives of such iconic figures as JFK Jr, Steve McQueen, Chris Farley, Johnny Cash, Bruce Lee and Evel Knievel. I Am Heath Ledger joins that gallery of indelible biographical portraits. Along with Murray, I Am Heath Ledger is Executive Produced by Paul Gertz, Kent Wingerak (I Am Chris Farley, I Am Evel Knievel, I Am Steve McQueen, I Am Bruce Lee) and Robert Pirooz (I Am Chris Farley, I Am Evel Knievel, I Am Steve McQueen) and Spike's Kevin Kay, Jon Slusser, Jaimee Kosanke also serve as Executive Producers. Take a look at the first trailer for I Am Heath Ledger below.