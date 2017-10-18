The Orchard has released the first trailer for I Love You Daddy, which marks comedian Louis C.K.'s first directorial outing in 16 years, since 2001's Pootie Tang. I Love You Daddy was shot in secret earlier this year, with fans first getting word of this project when it was announced as part of the lineup at this year's Toronto International Film Festival. Along with the trailer, The Orchard has released the first poster while setting the film for a limited release on November 17, before it expands nationwide on December 1.

Louis C.K.'s I Love You, Daddy is a bittersweet comedy about successful TV writer/producer Glen Topher (C.K.), who panics when his spoiled 17-year-old daughter China (Chloe Grace Moretz) starts spending time with 68-year-old Leslie Goodwin (John Malkovich), a legendary film director with a reputation for dating underage girls.

Hesitant to say no to his daughter, an action which might stem the steady stream of "I Love You, Daddy" endearments with which China manipulates her father, Glen exasperates the host of women who circle his life, including his combative ex-wife Aura (Helen Hunt), feisty ex-girlfriend Maggie (Pamela Adlon), and his long-suffering production partner Paula (Edie Falco). Caught in a writing dry spell, he distracts himself by courting glamorous movie star Grace Cullen (Rose Byrne), who is interested in playing the already-cast lead role in the upcoming TV series he hasn't yet begun writing.

Glen's teetering world is further upended by his interactions with Goodwin, who is both the increasing focus of China's attentions and the revered idol who devastates Glen by appearing to dismiss him outright as a creative person. Glen's brash TV actor buddy Ralph (Charlie Day) makes matters worse through rude observations that inflame Glen's deepest insecurities about his daughter. The real problem, however, is that Glen isn't sure exactly what is going on between China and Goodwin, and what he should be doing about it.

Conceived in the high style of 1940s Hollywood movies, with lustrous black and white 35mm photography and a soaring orchestral score, I Love You, Daddy blends a classic look with Louis C.K.'s raucous modern comic sensibility to tell the story of a flawed man's struggle to connect with his daughter and get back on his feet as an artist. The supporting cast also includes Ebonee Noel, Billy K. Peterson and Souleymane Sy Savane, with Louis C.K. revealing in a recent interview that the movie was shot in secret because it was completely self-financed by the writer-director-star-producer.

The R-rated movie won't have any competition in wide release when it expands nationwide on December 1, since there are only movies debuting in limited release on that date, including A24's The Disaster Artist, Parade Deck Films' Another WolfCop, Hannover House's Daisy Winters, IFC's Tribes of Palos Verdes and Amazon Studios' Wonder Wheel. There is only one other movie opening in wide release the next weekend, December 8, Broad Green's action-comedy Just Getting Started, before Disney debuts what will likely be the biggest movie of the year, Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Take a look at the new trailer, courtesy of The Orchard YouTube, along with the poster below.