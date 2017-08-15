After taking an extended hiatus from his hit TV series Louie, comedian Louis C.K. is returning to the filmmaking world with his first directorial effort in 16 years entitled I Love You Daddy. The film will debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in the Special Presentations section, with the film shot on 35mm black and white film entirely in secret in New York City. The festival released the first photo and cast details this morning, although an exact premiere date was not given yet.

The photo from the TIFF Twitter also reveals that the cast is rounded out by Chloe Moretz, John Malkovich, Rose Byrne, Charlie Day, Helen Hunt and Pamela Adlon. The official TIFF website also reveals the film is 123 minutes in length, with a report from The Los Angeles Times reveals that the story is set in New York City, centering on "Glen Topher, a successful television producer and writer, and his daughter China," with Louis C.K. and Chloe Moretz playing Glen and China. No details were given for the characters any of the other cast members quite yet, and it remains to be seen if any footage will be unveiled before the world premiere at TIFF next month.

This certainly will not be the first time that Louis C.K. has unexpectedly debuted new content for his fans. Back in 2014, the comedian released his 1998 directorial debut film Tomorrow Night, which featured a number of comedy superstars before they were household names, including Steve Carell, Conan O'Brien, Wanda Sykes, J.B. Smoove and Amy Poehler in her first ever movie role. The film debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 1998 but was never picked up for distribution, and the comedian put it on his official website for fans to purchase for just $5. Then last year, the comedian debuted a brand new web series dubbed Horace and Pete on his website.

As for I Love You Daddy, it remains to be seen if it will be picked up for distribution at the fest, but with a talented cast like this, it wouldn't be surprising if this was snatched up quickly. This also marks the first directorial outing since 2001's Pootie Tang, which featured a number of comedy superstars such as Chris Rock, J.B. Smoove, Jennifer Coolidge, Dave Attell, Laura Kightlinger, Andy Richter, David Cross and Todd Barry, just to name a few. The movie was a colossal flop, pulling in just $3.3 million at the box office, less than half of its $7 million budget.

After Pootie Tang flopped, Louis C.K. went on to create the series Lucky Louie, which he also starred in, wrote and produced, although it only lasted for 13 episodes back in 2006. He would go on have small roles in movies like Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins and Role Models, along with the hit NBC series Parks and Recreation, before creating the wildly successful series Louie in 2010. On the big screen, he most recently lent his voice to the animated hit The Secret Life of Pets, and he has also had roles in movies like Trumbo, American Hustle, Blue Jasmine and The Invention of Lying. Hopefully we'll have more on I Love You Daddy soon, but until then, take a look at the first photo of Louis C.K. from this movie below.