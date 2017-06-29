Uncork'd Entertainment has released the new trailer and poster for The Ice Cream Truck, the studio's upcoming horror-thriller that will arrive in select theaters and on VOD formats August 18. This haunting trailer shows that the ice cream man, bringer of joy for kids and adults alike in the summertime months, may also have a sinister agenda aside from handing out soft-serve treats. In this neighborhood, the ice cream man is the most dangerous man in town.

The story centers on Mary (Deanna Russo), whose husband gets relocated for work which allows her to move back to her suburban hometown. As her family ties up loose ends back home, Mary moves into their new house all alone and waits. Although her familiar suburb is a constant reminder of her youth, something seems strange. A local Ice Cream Man (Emil Johnsen) with a love of nostalgia starts to kill some of her neighbors. Mary is torn between her mature instincts that something is wrong and the distracting memories of her younger days.

The Hollywood Reporter debuted this new trailer, and the first poster, which showcased a bloody ice cream truck and reveals the tagline, "A Suburban Nightmare." The supporting cast includes John Redlinger as Max, Sam Schweikert as Nick, Hilary Barraford as Jessica, Bailey Anne Borders as Tracy, Jeff Daniel Phillips as Delivery Man, Dan Sutter as Frank, Lisa Ann Walter as Christina, Declan Michael Laird as Joe, LaTeace Towns-Cuellar as Katie and Dana Gaier as Brie. This film marks Dana Gaier's live-action feature film debut, after voicing Edith in the hit Despicable Me franchise, including Despicable Me 3, which hits theaters tomorrow.

The Ice Cream Truck was written and directed by Megan Freels Johnston, the granddaughter of the late crime novelist Elmore Leonard. The filmmaker made her feature debut with 2014's Rebound, a horror-thriller that starred Ashley James and Mark Scheibmeir. She also served as an executive producer of a 2013 TV movie entitled The Arrangement, based on one of Elmore Leonard's stories, which starred Bryan Greenberg, Stephanie Sigman, Amanda Schull, Kumail Nanjiani, Aisha Hinds and Stephen Root. She is also writing and directing two new films called Hunting Season and Convention which are both still in development.

While it will only be opening in limited release, The Ice Cream Man will still be going up against The Hitman's Bodyguard, starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, and Logan Lucky, starring Channing Tatum, Daniel Craig, Katherine Heigl, Adam Driver and Riley Keough. Also opening in limited release that weekend is Samuel Goldwyn Films' drama Gook, Magnolia's Lemon and Fox Searchlight's Patti Cake$. The movie will also open between Annabelle: Creation, The Glass Castle and The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature on August 11, and All Saints, Birth of the Dragon, Crown Heights, Polaroid and Tulip Fever on August 25. Take a look at the first trailer and poster for The Ice Cream Truck below.