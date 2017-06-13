It only took more than twenty years of making waves in Hollywood, but rapper, actor, writer, producer and director Ice Cube has finally received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The 47-year-old was given his star recently, which was unveiled at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday. For those of you who are counting, he is the 2,614th person to receive a star on the Walk of Fame.

There were many of Ice Cube's collaborators and friends at the ceremony who were there to honor him and say some words on his behalf. John Singleton, who directed Boyz N the Hood, Ice Cube's first foray into film, said that "The mark of a true man is how many people he influences in his lifetime. That's how I see Cube." According to The Los Angeles Times, O'shea Jackson, aka Ice Cube, was actually quite humble when speaking at the ceremony, for the most part. Here's some of what he had to say during his speech.

"You don't get here by yourself. Today is not really about Ice Cube. It's about all the people that helped me get here...You ain't gonna like everything I do, but you're gonna like most of everything I do. And if you don't like what I've got comin', just keep watchin' cuz I'm gonna keep comin'."

Ice Cube is one of a not-so-big list of people who have managed to be truly successful and impactful in both the music industry and the movie industry. As a member of the legendary rap group N.W.A, he helped change the landscape of that genre, which was chronicled in the biopic Straight Outta Compton in 2015. In the early 90s, he decided to take a stab at acting, first with Boyz N the Hood, but then in Friday, which he also wrote. That led to a long and very successful career, which is going arguably stronger than ever today. Here's what Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame had to say about Ice Cube getting his star.

"Ice Cube is one of the music world's most popular figures who has successfully crossed over into the world of movies. He entertains fans from around the world with his artistic endeavors, and we are proud to add his star to our Hollywood Walk of Fame."

Even if it wasn't for his acting career, which has been very prolific, his music career would almost be worthy of awarding Ice Cube a star. As it stands, he has 95 soundtrack credits to his name, which is pretty impressive. But as a movie star, his movies have grossed $2.25 billion at the worldwide box office, and that is most definitely impressive. Congratulations, Ice Cube. You can check out the full Hollywood Walk of Fame presentation ceremony for Ice Cube's star for yourself below.