By the time The Incredibles 2 hits theaters on June 15, 2018, it will have been 14 years since the first movie was released. But in terms of how much time has passed in the actual movie universe? According to Pixar's John Lasseter, it will have been merely a "minute" from the end of the first movie to the beginning of Incredibles 2.

Pixar creative officer John Lasseter recently spoke with IGN in honor of Disney's D23 Expo taking place this weekend. He spoke a bit about the long-awaited Incredibles 2, which sees the return of director Brad Bird, and revealed that the new movie will pick up with the Underminer, who was seen at the end of the first movie and there will be a major action sequence. Here's what he had to say about it.

"It starts right as the first one finishes, so it just carries on. It starts with the Underminer and a big old set piece. You know that at the end of the first movie when he comes up and you see the family dressed as superheroes, well that's where start this movie."

Part of the possible problem with long-delayed sequels is that they have to explain away the age of the actors who portray the characters. In the case of animation, there is no need to do that. So The Incredibles 2 has the benefit of being able to act as though virtually no time has passed and can bring back the same cast to play the same roles, even though it has been more than a decade since the first movie. But the wait will probably be worth it, as John Lasseter is promising that the idea they came up with for the sequel is, in a word, awesome.

"One of the unique things about the Incredibles is it's really a story of a family set in the world of superheroes. This one carries on that theme. It's awesome, the idea we came up with, simple as that. We love to really look at our own lives and look at what's going on, and find themes that we know will resonate with the audience."

The Incredibles is viewed by many as one of the best, if not the single best movie Pixar has ever produced. The movie currently holds a very impressive 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed an impressive $633 million worldwide. With that taken into account, this sequel is going to be one of the most highly-anticipated movies of 2018. With D23 happening this weekend, expect to hear more, and possibly see some more (fingers crossed for a teaser trailer) from The Incredibles 2. We will be sure to keep you up to date as more information is made available. Be sure keep up with us as we will be bringing you all of the big news from D23 this weekend.