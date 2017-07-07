One week from today, fans will be flocking to the Anaheim Convention Center for Disney's annual D23 Expo, which is expected to showcase a number of highly-anticipated Disney movie. And it certainly looks like one of those will be The Incredibles 2. While we still have just under a year before this long-awaited animated sequel hits theaters, an eagle-eyed fan spotted what the first artwork from The Incredibles 2 on the official D23 app. The artwork does feature the official Incredibles 2 logo, that was first revealed at D23 back in 2015.

This artwork was first spotted by Twitter user Jace Diehl, who found the artwork on the D23 app entry for an Incredibles 2 autograph signing with director Brad Bird and producers Nicole Paradis Grindle and John Walker. This artwork appears to be what the director and producers will be signing for fans, and it's possible that this artwork could also be unveiled during the Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios panel on Friday, July 14 at 2:30 PM in Hall D23. While it hasn't been confirmed what projects will be showcased during this panel, with The Incredibles 2 director and producers sticking around for autograph sessions the next day, it seems certain that this project will be showcased in some way, shape or form.

The artwork features all of the main characters from the 2004 blockbuster The Incredibles, including Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson), Elastigirl (Holly Hunter), Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson), Jack Jack (Eli Fucile/Maeve Andrews), Violet (Sarah Vowell), Dash (Spencer Fox) and Edna Mode (Brad Bird) who all showcase their unique powers in this first look image. While very little is known about the story at this point, writer-director Brad Bird did tease in an interview last October that the sequel will still honor the iconic original movie, while taking the story in new directions. Still, the filmmaker wouldn't divulge any specifics, but it's possible that we may see the first footage, and possibly get new story details during this D23 animation panel next Friday.

The original movie The Incredibles was set in a world where superheroes were at one point embraced by society, although after a string of costly lawsuits, the government essentially outlaws all costumed heroes, putting them all into civilian relocation programs. When a new threat emerges, Mr. Incredible and his entire superhero family, along with his old friend Frozone, must suit up again to save the world. The Incredibles was an instant hit at the box office, with this animated superhero movie taking in $261.4 million domestically and $633 million worldwide, from a $92 million budget, with the domestic and worldwide grosses the fifth and fourth best for the year in 2004, respectively. No budget details were given for The Incredibles 2, but it could very well be a box office smash like its predecessor.

Disney Pixar recently moved The Incredibles 2 release date up a year, moving it from June 21, 2019 to June 15, 2018, swapping spots with another Pixar sequel, Toy Story 4. As of now, The Incredibles 2 has the date all to itself, although it debuts a week after Warner Bros. Ocean's Eight and Paramount's Bumblebee spin-off on June 8, 2018, and a week before Universal's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom on June 22, 2018. While we wait for more on The Incredibles 2, take a look at this artwork for the Pixar sequel that will be unveiled at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California next weekend.