After more than a decade we are finally getting a sequel to The Incredibles! The project was announced a while back, but with The Incredibles 2 set to hit theaters on June 15, 2018, it feels much more real. Disney is currently holding their D23 Expo, which happens once every two years, and some brand new details, as well as some early footage, were shown to those in attendance. By the sound of things, this is going to be worth the wait.

Director Brad Bird and Pixar's John Lasseter were on hand at the D23 animation panel and, courtesy of the Superhero Hype live blog from the event, we have some details about the long-awaited sequel. For one, and this is probably the most important detail, the movie will put Holly Hunter's Elastigirl front-and-center, leaving Craig T. Nelson's Bob to stay home and watch Jack Jack. Though, based on the footage that was shown, that will present some new, pretty great sounding sequences for fans to enjoy. Here's a description of what was shown from The Incredibles 2.

"Bob is watching Jack Jack, but falls asleep on the couch. On the TV, there's an old black and white movie with cops chasing robbers. Jack-Jack sees a masked bandit on TV and then looks outside to see a raccoon digging through the trash. Thinking that the raccoon looks like the burglar, he confronts it. At first, the raccoon tries to scare the baby off, but Jack Jack's powers activate and he chases the critter through the yard. Jack Jack appears to have way more powers than in the short, too! Bob wakes up and finds his son fighting the raccoon and is super excited to learn that his son has powers."

It was also noted that the rest of the family won't be aware of Jack Jack having powers, even though he used them at the end of the first movie. So that could be fun to play with, as was revealed in this scene. Also, putting Elastigirl as the main character is interesting. Animated or not, The Incredibles 2 is a superhero movie, so Pixar is going to win some serious points for making this a female-led superhero movie.

It was also revealed during the panel that there will be a ton of new superheroes featured in The Incredibles 2. A sketch was shown that featured more than 20 new heroes. The family has moved after the events of the first movie, with their new house being a super-fancy one, built into the side of a lush forest. Also, prior to the panel, it was revealed that the sequel is going to pick up right where the first movie left off. So even though it will have been 14 years by the time The Incredibles 2 comes out, it will have been almost no time at all in their world.

The entire cast of The Incredibles 2 all assembled on stage for the very first time during the panel, including Huck Milner, who is the new voice of Dash. Hopefully, Pixar won't make us wait too long for a trailer, but this is shaping up to be the sequel we were all hoping for. You can check out the first official art from The Incredibles 2 for yourself below. A new video profile on fan-favorite character Edna Mode was also released.