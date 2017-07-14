Disney's annual D23 Expo kicked off today in Anaheim, with one of today's biggest events being the animation panel, which just happened in Hall D23 of the Anaheim Convention Center. One of the upcoming animated projects presented at this panel is The Incredibles 2, the studio's long-awaited sequel that is slated to hit theaters July 15, 2018. Unfortunately, the studio didn't release a new trailer, but they did unveil a special video tribute to one of the franchise's most unique characters, Edna Mode, voiced by director Brad Bird, who designs the family's costumes. This video shows that this animated character is also a legend in the real fashion world.

This video, which debuted on the Disney Pixar YouTube shortly after The Incredibles 2 presentation, features interviews with fashion icons such as designer Zac Posen, model Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia, the creative director of Marie Claire magazine, and they even went to the real Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, with interviews from model Winnah Agwabi, senior fashion editor Windy Aulia and creative director Leonah James. Heidi Klum reveals that she knew she had "made it" as a model, when Edna Mode designed a dress for her to wear at the Emmy's. The video also includes a few select scenes from The Incredibles that showcase Edna Mode and her unique style.

The video includes celebrity stylist Kate Young, model Kendall Jenner, fashion designer Rachel Zoe, who discuss their favorite pieces by Edna, including the "bulletproof romper, "rocket stilettos" while all poking fun at a line from the original, where Edna insists that costumes for this superhero family have, "No capes!" This video was shown during the animation panel, which featured Brad Bird and stars Craig T. Nelson (Mr. Incredible), Holly Hunter (Elastigirl), Sarah Vowell (Violet), Huck Milner, who replaces Spencer Fox from the original movie as Dash and Samuel L. Jackson (Frozone), who were all together for the first time on the D23 stage.

Brad Bird explained that in this sequel, the family will get a new home that is, "a cross between a dream house and a super lair." It was revealed during this panel that the entire family does not have their super powers anymore, except for the young Jack-Jack, and their new house has been built in a lush forest. It was also revealed that the Incredibles 2 story will center on Holly Hunter's character Elastigirl, while Bob stays behind to take care of Jack-Jack. Brad Bird also showcased the animatics for a scene that he wanted to do in the original movie, but he will now have in the sequel.

The scene shows Bob watching over Jack-Jack, but he falls asleep on the couch while watching TV. Jack-Jack sees an old black and white movie playing on TV, which features a masked bandit. When Jack-Jack sees a raccoon outside digging through their trash, he thinks it's a bandit, and goes out to confront it. When the raccoon tries to scare the baby away, his powers activate and he starts chasing the raccoon through the yard, when Bob wakes up and sees his son's powers, he gets excited to see his son's newfound abilities. While it isn't known if Disney will release this footage online, the studio did release an official version of the Incredibles 2 artwork we showed you last week. Take a look at the new video on Edna Mode and the artwork for The Incredibles 2, in theaters June 15, 2018.