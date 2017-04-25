Harrison Ford will be coming back as one of his most iconic characters at least one last time, but a little later than we previously thought. Today it was announced by Disney and Lucasfilm that Indiana Jones 5 will be hitting theaters on July 10, 2020, which puts it right in the heart of the summer movie season. When the project was initially announced, it was pegged for a July 19, 2019, release date, but things have been delayed a bit. Still, we are getting some more Indy action.

The announcement was made by Lucasfilm via StarWars.com, with Lucasfilm also locking down a May 24, 2019, release date for Star Wars: Episode IX. As for the original July 19, 2019, release date, Disney is finding a way to make use of that as well, by putting out their upcoming remake of The Lion King on that day. Waste not, want not. In the announcement, it was confirmed that, not only is Harrison Ford still going to return, but director Steven Spielberg is still going to head back to the director's chair for Indiana Jones 5. That has been the case for every other Indiana Jones movie so far, so the core team is back.

By the time Indiana Jones 5 finally hits theaters, Harrison Ford is going to be 78-years-old. In fairness, he will probably only be 77 during most of filming, but that is quite old for the kind of action movie we have come to expect from the Indiana Jones movies. We also know that this is actually going to be Ford playing the role of Indy in a proper manner, not just him playing an older version of the character used in order to flashback to a younger version, like they did briefly with River Phoenix in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. So hopefully he is in pretty good shape for a man who will be pushing 80. Or they had better find a great stunt double.

The last time we saw Harrison Ford's iconic character was in 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which wasn't the best the franchise has had to offer, to say the least. Despite the fact that the movie has a decent Rotten Tomatoes score, boasting a 77 percent approval rating from critics, there is a lot of hatred for that movie on the fan side of things. That said, the movie did make a very impressive $786 million at the worldwide box office. So, if Steven Spielberg can course-correct a bit and make Indiana Jones 5 the movie we all want it to be, Disney and Lucasfilm could have another huge hit on their hands.

There was no reason provided for the release date shift, but Steven Spielberg's very busy schedule is probably to blame. Not a lot has been announced in terms of what we can expect from Indiana Jones 5, but David Koepp, who penned Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, is set to write the screenplay. Even though it is unclear if he's begun working on the script. George Lucas, who helped create the character and is responsible for coming up with the treasure being sought by Indy in all for previous movies, will not participate in any capacity. John Williams has also been confirmed to compose the score for the movie and, very importantly, Steven Spielberg has promised not to kill Harrison ford in the movie.