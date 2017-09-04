Fans who hated Shia LaBeouf's Mutt Williams in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull can breath a sigh of relief. The character will not return, played by LaBeouf or otherwise. A script has been completed for the movie, and is currently undergoing rewrites. No set start date has been announced, but screenwriter David Koepp assures Entertainment Weekly that the process is humming along quiet nicely.

Koepp won't reveal whether or not Indiana Jones will get a true protege, as Disney plans to reboot the franchise. It's believed that Disney and Lucasfilm are looking to reignite this title as a viable new series, though after Indiana Jones 5, neither Harrison Ford nor director Steven Spielberg will be back. So how it continues is anyone's guess at this point. Just know it won't be the continuing adventures of Mutt. Says Koepp.

"Harrison plays Indiana Jones, that I can certainly say. And the Shia LaBeouf character is not in the film."

That's about it in terms of spoilers for the next movie. Before the fifth and final Harrison Ford Indiana Jones movie was announced, many believed a younger actor was being groomed to fill Ford's dirty archeologist shoes. And at the top of the list to continue the franchise was Chris Pratt. Those plans never came to be, though. Some worried that Shia LaBeouf's Mutt Williams would be the focus of further Indiana Jones movies, with the end of Crystal Skull teasing his potential in the series. At the time, LaBeouf was riding high on his Transformers fame and success. In more recent years, the actor has only occasionally acted, gaining notoriety for his living art instillations and sometime erratic personal behavior that is constantly making headlines.

There is a finished script for Indiana Jones 5, and both director Steven Spielberg and writer David Koepp are pleased with it. It's believed that production could start sometime in 2018. Says Koepp about his continuing work on the current version of the script.

"We're plugging away at it. In terms of when we would start, I think that's up to Mr. Spielberg and Mr. Ford."

Harrison Ford will be well into his 70s as he heads off on his final adventure as Indiana Jones. It has yet to be announced what the famed treasure hunter will be after this time around. All the screenwriter can say is this.

"[It's] some precious artifact that they're all looking for. I know we've got a script we're mostly happy with. Work will be endless, of course, and ongoing, and Steven just finished shooting The Post .... If the stars align, hopefully it'll be his next film."

Shia LaBeouf famously slammed Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in a 2010 interview with the Los Angeles Times. A movie that David Koepp helped craft. Shia felt as though he'd dropped the 'ball on the legacy that people loved and cherished' and he went onto claim that Harrison Ford didn't care much for the fourth installment either. Ford would later famously call his co-star a 'f-ing idiot' for his comments.

Indiana Jones 5 was originally supposed to hit theaters in July 2019. That recently changed, with the movie hitting theaters in summer 2020 instead. Lucasfilm, while finding success with it's Star Wars reboots, is still having a hard time solidifying that series. The Force Awakens was a certified blockbuster hit, but they hit a few stumbling blocks with the post-production process on the first standalone movie Rogue One, which, after being retooled, proved to be a hit with fans and critics. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is ready for a December 2017 release date, but there has been some trouble on the set of the Han Solo movie. The original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired, replaced by Ron Howard. The verdict is still out. The movie is scheduled to arrive in summer 2018, as planned. Star Wars 9 will be coming summer 2019. And we're supposed to get an Obi-Wan Kenobi movie sometime in 2020, along with Indiana Jones 5. But as we've seen, anything could change.