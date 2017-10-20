There have been a ton of great movie characters in the history of film, but only one can be the best. According to a new poll, we now know who people feel that character is. Harrison Ford's iconic, whip cracking, snake fearing adventurer Indiana Jones was recently named the greatest movie character of all time, according to a poll conducted by Total Film Magazine. Jones is someone who should definitely place in the top 5, but coming out on top of a poll like this is pretty impressive.

The poll also features another iconic Harrison Ford character, with Han Solo coming in third place. Though, it's easy to imagine that he could have just as easily taken the top spot. Batman, with no particular Batman being mentioned, came in second place. The first female character on the list is Sigourney Weaver's Ellen Ripley from the Alien franchise, who placed fourth. Rounding out the top five is the enduring MI6 spy James Bond. Again, no specific Bond actor was named, but just the character in general captured readers' imaginations enough to put him in such good company. Here's what Total Film's editor Matt Maytum had to say about the poll.

"Great characters make great movies: it's that simple. So it was about time we held another poll to find out who is considered the greatest movie character of all time. It was fascinating seeing which movie stars were as popular as ever, as well as the dominant new franchises that are shaping the film landscape, and the classic cinematic icons that are still revered and respected. We're hoping that the list will inspire the same heated debated for our readers as we had in the office. Whoever your personal favourite is, there will be a cover for everyone."

Total Film's poll surveyed 8,000 movie fans in order to come up with their list, which consists of 100 characters in total. Harrison Ford first played the iconic Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Last Ark and has since reprised the role three more times, with Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and the much-maligned Indiana Jones and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. However, even though people hate that movie overall, it wasn't necessarily Indiana Jones' fault. Harrison Ford didn't phone it in, he was just stuck in a bad movie. A fifth movie is in the works, with Ford once again coming back and Steven Spielberg set to direct.

The rest of the top 10 is was rounded out by Robert De Niro's anti-hero Travis Bickle from Taxi Driver at number six. Sir Anthony Hopkins' Hannibal Lecter from Silence of the Lambs came in at number seven. Gandal, as portrayed by Sir Ian McKellen in the Lord of the Rings movies and The Hobbit trilogy, came in at number eight. Batman's arch nemesis and scary clown The Joker, with no specific actor named (but one has to imagine Heath Ledger's Joker got the most love) came in at number nine. And Last, but most certainly not least, Princess Leia, played by the late Carrie Fisher, rounds out the top 10. You can check out the full list of 100 by picking up the latest issue of Total Film Magazine, which is on sale now.

Total Film's Top 10 Greatest Movie Characters

1. Indiana Jones

2. Batman

3. Han Solo

4. Ellen Ripley

5. James Bond

6. Travis Bickle

7. Hannibal Lecter

8. Gandalf

9. The Joker

10. Princess Leia