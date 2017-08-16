There's a new rumor circulating around Orlando that Disney World might be developing an Indiana Jones Land in the Animal Kingdom portion of the theme park. If the rumor turns out to be true, Indiana Jones Land would follow Pandora: The World of Avatar in the Animal Kingdom theme park as well as the new Star Wars themed resort and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge which is set to open in 2019. At the current time, the rumor only suggests that the Indiana Jones Land would be solely for the Orlando Park with no word on an additional park in California.

According to the Orlando Informer, a strong rumor has been circulating that Disney World is looking to build an Indiana Jones Land in the DinoLand U.S.A. portion of the park. It appears that some of the rides would be torn down completely while some rides might get repurposed to an Indiana Jones theme. Disney recently did the same thing with the Twilight Zone: Tower of Terror when they repurposed the attraction into the Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout! ride. Some of the archaeological themed parts of DinoLand are rumored to stay intact as well, but with an Indiana Jones makeover.

Disney acquired the rights to the Indiana Jones franchise when it purchased Lucasfilm back in 2012 and the world of Indiana Jones has been largely ignored since then. It has also been rumored that the new edition to the park could coincide with the release of Indiana Jones 5, which is set to get a release date sometime in 2020 with Steven Spielberg directing and a 78-year old Harrison Ford starring. Disney is looking to make the Indiana Jones Land into a completely immersive experience much like the new Star Wars hotel and resort that is set to open.

Disney World recently announced that they are building an entirely immersive experience for Star Wars in addition to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. The immersive hotel and resort will allow visitors to dress up and paly a part as well as have themed restaurants and even a themed gym that you can work out in. It is assumed that the Indiana Jones Land in Orlando would be the exact same kind of deal, which is pretty exciting. It would be awesome to eat chilled monkey brains while visiting Mola Ram's temple to conduct some human sacrificing.

Disney is certainly stepping up their theme park game with the addition of Star Wars, Avatar, Avengers, and now possibly Indiana Jones. It was recently announced that Spider-Man and the Avengers were coming to Disneyland's California Adventure for a completely "immersive superhero universe." Not much is known about the project except that it will be built over by the new Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout! The news of an Indiana Jones Land is exciting, but is just a rumor at this point in time and should be taken with a grain of salt. But the idea does make a lot of sense, especially considering Disney's recent activity to include movies into their theme parks.