Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has been teasing the release of the "Inferno" music video all week and today he delivered the goods. Gunn said that the music video was, "maybe the greatest thing I've ever worked on" and while that might be an overstatement, it definitely looks like one the most fun projects the director has been involved in, which may or not have something to do with the amazing cast brought in for some sweaty late 70's groove fronted by none other than David Hasselhoff.

The Guardians of the Galaxy "Inferno" features David Hasselhoff and the Sneepers, who are the cast of the movie in various outfits and costumes to truly suit the feel of a late 70s disco/funk jam. The video comes to us via the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel and it was directed by David Yaroveski who recently collaborated with Gunn on an immersive virtual reality experience for the Belko Experiment, which is a horror/comedy that Gunn wrote. The video looks like a cross between a Parliament Funkadelic video mixed with some bizarre European TV show from the 70s and it truly looks like it came from that time period.

Gunn steps out from behind the camera to play some drums with some sweet mutton chop side burns while Dave Bautista shreds a guitar solo while wearing a wig and costume that features a deep plunging V-neck, showing off his sweaty chest. Elsewhere, Zoe Saldana and Karen Gillan are dancing in similar 70s attire while singing the absurd lyrics to the sole original track on the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 soundtrack. There are plenty of surprises in the video that I want spoil here, so just watch the video below, you will not be disappointed.

In addition to teasing the release of the "Inferno" video, Gunn also released a teaser for the gag reel that is set to be included on the digital and Blu-ray edition of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which is set to arrive on August 8th, 2017 and August 22nd, respectively. The gag reel features some pretty intense laughter from the cast as well as Michael Rooker as Yondu declaring, "I'm Mary Poppins, f%$^&*!" But the highlight of the one-minute video has to be watching Sylvester Stallone butcher the word "Ravagers" over and over, each time sounding like he has a mouthful of marbles.

James Gunn's teases were well worth the wait for something that you didn't realize that you needed in your life until now. The gag reel and "Inferno" video also proof that aside from being a respected director, James Gunn is also a master of marketing in an organic way that doesn't feel forced or contrived, in other words, it reveals that Gunn is proud of his work and excited to share that work with his fans. Again there are a lot of surprises in the "Inferno" video, so make sure you watch until the very end. You can check out the "Inferno" video as well as some of James Gunn's teasers below.

Here are the lyrics to Guardians Inferno I wrote on Notes in the back of a car on my ride home. pic.twitter.com/CHhnKglD9S — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 22, 2017