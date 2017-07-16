What does the Marvel Cinematic Universe need? How about a little more Hulk? If you agree with that sentiment, then you are probably going to enjoy Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. We are probably never going to get a Hulk solo movie in the MCU, but according to Mark Ruffalo, we are going to see a whole lot of him in the next two Avengers movies as he is going to have a "major storyline." Better make sure those purple shorts are ready for action, Banner.

Disney's D23 Expo is taking place this weekend, which means all things under the Mouse House's roof are being showcased. During the live-action movies panel, a bunch of the cast from Avengers: Infinity War came out to introduce the first footage from the movie, which absolutely wowed the crowd. Following the panel, Mark Ruffalo spoke with Fandango's Erik Davis, who teased a little bit of what they talked about on Twitter.

"Here's a bts pic of Mark Ruffalo telling me about how Hulk has a major storyline in #InfinityWar that carries into the next film #D23expo."

So what will this storyline be? It is hard to even speculate as of now. The footage that was shown at D23 from Avengers: Infinity War hasn't made its way online yet, but based on the descriptions of the footage, it doesn't sound like it gives us any clues as to what Bruce Banner is up to. Are he and Black Widow going to pursue their feelings for one another? Is the Hulk going to die somehow? There are a lot of possibilities. Let's just hope it is satisfying because Mark Ruffalo also made it clear in an interview with Variety at D23 that a Hulk solo movie won't happen.

"I just want to make one thing perfectly clear today that a standalone Hulk movie will never happen. Because Universal has the rights to the standalone Hulk movie and for some reason they don't know how to play well with Marvel, and they don't want to make money."

As it stands, we last saw Hulk riding off into the sky at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron. We know he made it pretty far, as he is going to be duking it out with Thor in the Grandmaster's arena in Thor: Ragnarok. Even though we aren't getting a Hulk movie, we are going to get some Planet Hulk action, which is pretty awesome. The real question is, how will the events of Thor: Ragnarok lead to this Hulk storyline in Avengers 3 and Avengers 4?

Thanos is going to be unleashing his full power in Avengers: Infinity War. And he's bringing the Black Order with him, as they were also revealed at D23. There is going to be a lot going on in these next two Avengers movies and, while we still don't know a lot, we do know that Mark Ruffalo's Hulk will be a big part of it.