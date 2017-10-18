Next year, Marvel Studios is going to celebrate their 10th anniversary in a huge way with Avengers: Infinity War. The movie is going to be the culmination of everything that has happened up to this point in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And, most importantly, we're finally getting Thanos for more than just a few, frustrating seconds. Now, a brand new logo for Avengers: Infinity War has been revealed.

The new logo for Avengers 3 comes to us from the new Marvel Comics January solicitations. In those solicitations, it was revealed that the publisher will release an official Avengers: Infinity War prelude comic. The cover of the comic was revealed in the solicitation and, on the cover, we see the brand new logo for the highly-anticipated Avengers movie. The logo, in itself, isn't incredibly revealing, but it's slick and serves as a reminder that this movie isn't all that far away. In addition to the new logo for Avengers: Infinity War, a synopsis for the prelude comic was also revealed which, in itself, is pretty interesting. Here's the synopsis for the Avengers: Infinity War prelude.

"When a terrorist puts the Avengers at odds, Captain America and The Winter Soldier go rogue to find him, but Iron Man isn't far behind. Will the Avengers survive the fallout? Then, find out where Captain America, the Falcon and the Black Widow are headed next, because the world needs heroes, whether it wants them or not. And get a sneak peek at Tony Stark's brand-new armor! Get ready for Marvel's The Avengers: Infinity War in part 1 of this special prelude!"

There are a few things to note about that synopsis. For one, it makes no mention of Thanos and really doesn't even hint at his impending fight with The Avengers. On the other hand, it does give some insight into the events that transpire after Captain America: Civil War. Who is this terrorist? Are Tony and Cap still going to be at odds even though they kind of squared things away at the end of Civil War? How will this actually tie into Avengers: Infinity War? Lots of questions, but no less interesting.

Marvel has been regularly releasing these prelude comics, with varying degrees of actual significance. The Spider-Man: Homecoming prelude comic did little to help set up the movie and served as more of a rehash of a familiar Spider-Man story. On the other hand, the Doctor Strange prelude gave some excellent insight into Kaicilius' motivations as a villain. When it comes to Avengers: Infinity War, they seem to be playing things pretty close to the chest, so it probably won't reveal too much.

Even though it's just a new logo, seeing anything for Avengers: Infinity War at this point is good for the general public. Since Marvel still hasn't released the Avengers: Infinity War trailer, which is vaguely coming "soon," according to those in charge, this new logo and info on the prelude comic from Newsrama will have to do. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018. Be sure to check out the new logo on the cover of the Avengers: Infinity War prelude comic for yourself below.