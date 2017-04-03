Just months after Neon acquired Ingrid Goes West in a competitive bidding situation after its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, the studio has released the first red band trailer for this outrageous dark comedy. Neon, the new distribution venture from Radius-TWC's Tom Quinn and Drafthouse Films' Tim League, picked up the film just two days after it premiered at Sundance, and it is now set for release on August 4. This outrageous comedy could be one of the sleeper hits of the summer, with a young and talented cast lead by Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen.

Ingrid Goes West follows Ingrid Thorburn (Aubrey Plaza) a mentally unstable young woman who becomes obsessed with Taylor Sloane (Elizabeth Olsen), a social media "influencer" with a seemingly-perfect life. When Ingrid decides to drop everything, and move to the West Coast to befriend Taylor in real life, her behavior turns unsettling and increasingly dangerous. Neon debuted the trailer earlier today on their YouTube channel.

Ingrid Goes West is directed by Matt Spicer and stars Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen. Based on a script by Spicer and David Branson Smith, the dark comedy also stars O'Shea Jackson Jr., Wyatt Russell, Billy Magnussen and Pom Klementieff. Star Thrower Entertainment and 141 Entertainment financed and produced. Producers include Jared Ian Goldman, Star Thrower Entertainment's Tim and Trevor White 141 Entertainment's Adam and Robert Mirels and Aubrey Plaza. Mary Solomon, Rick Rickertsen and Allan Mandelbaum serve as executive producers.

Ingrid Goes West marks Matt Spicer's feature directorial debut. He recently co-wrote Flower, along with Max Winkler who will also direct. That film is a twisted coming-of-age comedy starring Zoey Deutch, Adam Scott, Kathryn Hahn and Tim Heidecker, which Spicer will also produce alongside Rough House Pictures and Diablo Entertainment. Along with Winkler, Spicer will write the recently announced Rocketeer sequel for Disney.

Neon has given the dark comedy a new release date of August 4, which puts it in the midst of some steep summer competition. The movie will go up against Sony's The Dark Tower and Open Road Films' All I See Is You. New Line will also debut Annabelle: Creation one week later on August 11, with Focus Features' Atomic Blonde, Paramount's An Inconvenient Sequel and Sony's The Emoji Movie opening a week earlier on July 28. Take a look at the first trailer for Ingrid Goes West below.