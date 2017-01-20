Marvel Studios initially announced their plans for Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2014. For the most part, they have stuck to that plan but there has been some shifting around, like the inclusion of Spider-Man: Homecoming, for example. Recently, it was announced that Inhumans was going to be made into a TV show, meaning that the movie, which was going to be one of the closing events in Phase 3, is all but scrapped. The Inhumans TV show, on the other hand, is moving full-steam ahead and they now have a director for the first two episodes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Roel Reine will be tackling the first two episodes of The Inhumans, which are going to be shot in IMAX and will be screened in theaters over Labor Day weekend upon their debut. Roel Reine is probably best known for his movies The Delivery and Admiral, which were critical successes and did fairly well overseas. For American audiences, he is probably best known for his work on shows like Black Sails.

It was initially announced back in November that Marvel's Inhumans was going to be a TV show instead of a movie, which was ordered straight-to-series for eight episodes by ABC. For a long time, The Inhumans was positioned to be Marvel Studio's' answer to the X-Men, since the properties bear some similarities. Vin Diesel, who voices Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, has long been attached to play Black Bolt in the movie but now that the series is happening, it seems like that is no longer going to happen. But in a recent interview with Screen Rant, Vin Diesel said that he didn't want Marvel to abandon the movie and that he thinks they would be missing out on a big opportunity. Here is what he had to say.

"I think Marvel should never...I don't think Marvel should abandon their opportunity to make a film out of it. I think it could be a huge, huge saga, and if I had more time I would go over to Marvel and have that very conversation. But I think it would be a big mistake for Marvel to abandon their ambitions or their objective or their goals of making it into a film, because it would make such a cool universe."

Vin Diesel could just be trying to keep hope alive for what would surely be a very profitable job, but he is one of the more enthusiastic personalities in Hollywood, so it would be hard to accuse him of being disingenuous here. Many fans share Vin Diesel's disappointment with The Inhumans not getting made into a movie, but after Marvel Studios gained back the rights to use Spider-Man in the MCU and with characters like Doctor Strange and Ant-Man really landing with audiences, there is no shortage of other properties the studio has to work with at the moment. So despite Vin Diesel's seemingly genuine desire for Marvel to keep The Inhumans movie alive, it is probably not going to happen. At least not anytime soon.

For those who may not know, Inhumans debuted in Marvel Comics back in 1965 and were created by comic book legends Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. The main story followed a royal family of superbeings ruled over by their silent king Black Bolt, whose voice is capable of destroying cities. Scott Buck (Dexter) is serving as showrunner for The Inhumans, which he also did for Netflix's upcoming Iron Fist series. There is no word yet on casting for The Inhumans or exactly which characters will appear, but with a director now in place and a premiere date set for early September, things should be ramping up fairly quickly. The Inhumans have already been introduced on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but there has been no word on whether the two shows will crossover.