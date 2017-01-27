Six days ago, the historic Women's March on Washington took place in the nation's capitol. Millions of women marched in numerous cities around the country, just one day after the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump. Today we have word that a much different march on Washington is being set up this fall by the controversial "horrorcore" rap group Insane Clown Posse, at the National Mall in Washington D.C. The march is set for September 16, 2017, with the group asking its loyal fans known as "Juggalos" to come out in full force, to protest a 2011 FBI report that classified the "Juggalos" as a "gang."

The march was first announced at the annual Gathering of Juggalos last year, but now a date has been announced and an official website launched at JuggaloMarch.com. The website includes a lengthy statement from ICP, which is comprised of rappers Joseph "Violent J" Bruce and Joseph "Shaggy 2 Dope" Utler. The group's record label Psychopathic Records sued the FBI and the Department of Justice for classifying Juggalos as "a loosely organized hybrid gang", but the case was recently dismissed, which lead to this march coming together. Here's part of the statement from the official website below.

"Saturday, September 16, 2017. This is the day that we are asking every single Juggalo to join us in our nation's capital, Washington, D.C., to make a collective statement from the Juggalo Family to the world about what we are and what we are not. Recently Psychopathic Records' court case in our lawsuit against the F.B.I. and Department of Justice for listing Juggalos as a "loosely organized hybrid gang" in their 2011 Gang Task Force report was once again dismissed, meaning we are back to square one from a legal standpoint. We have tried to use the American judicial system to achieve justice and we failed. So on Saturday, September 16, 2017, we are taking our fight to the streets. Literally. As many of you are no doubt personally aware, the FBI's inclusion of Juggalos as a "gang" has resulted in hundreds if not thousands of people subjected to various forms of discrimination, harassment, and profiling simply for identifying as a Juggalo. Over the past five years, our legal team has heard testimonies and reports from Juggalos all over the nation who have lost custody of their children, been fired from jobs, denied access into the armed forces, and the most common consequence, being officially labeled as a gang member by law enforcement agencies for wearing Juggalo related clothing or brandishing one or more Juggalo tattoos. A simple traffic stop for a broken tail light can - and has - resulted in an otherwise law-abiding, hard-working, taxpaying citizen being put on a local or state list of gang members simply for displaying their Juggalo pride. Being labeled a gang member can be a permanent stain on an individual's life, since it will come up in a simple background check every single time. Whether that person is applying for a job, trying to adopt a child, join the armed forces, or attempting to acquire housing, their name may pop up as being "gang-affiliated," even if that person has never been charged with any kind of crime."

After the march, the group's label Psychopathic Records will host a free concert at the Jiffy Lube Live arena (7800 Cellar Door Drive Bristow, VA 20136). Among the groups and performers who have already agreed to perform are 2 Live Crew and Vanilla Ice, with 15 other groups and artists already confirmed. Here's an excerpt from the statement about the concert, and the bands they've invited to perform.

"This is the day we not only march on our nation's capital, but we will also be throwing a FREE concert to further display the collective power of the Juggalo Family. We will be personally inviting all of the bands and performers who have over the years professed to support Juggalos and asking them to join us in making our stand. One key reason we are planning this march and concert more than a year in advance is so no musician or group can say they didn't know about it/didn't get invited/or had a "scheduling conflict." With more than a year's notice, these musical acts have plenty of time to save the date and perform in support of the Juggalo Family in Washington, D.C. And Psychopathic Records will be personally, Yes, PERSONALLY, inviting every single band to attend. So if you get to the concert that night and are wondering why this band or that band isn't performing on the lineup ... you will have to ask them why. At this point, it's time for everyone to put up or shut up. You say you're a recording artist who supports the Juggalo Family's fight against discrimination? Then be there. Live. In person. In D.C. along with thousands of Juggalos standing up for their civil rights and the rights of others who have been oppressed or discriminated by reckless law enforcement agencies."

The Insane Clown Posse was formed in 1989 and they have released 14 albums thus far, with a 15th, entitled "The Diabolical Karma Twins," slated for release in 2018. The group has made headlines throughout the years from everything for their side careers as professional wrestlers to their feud with another Detroit-based rapper, Eminem and a number of violent altercations between the band and concert-goers. Hopefully we'll have more on this bizarre ICP march between now and September.