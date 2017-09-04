The next chapter in the Insidious franchise is on the way and the first trailer will be here very shortly. Insidious: Chapter 4 was originally set for release on October 20, 2017, but it was then pushed back to January 5, 2018, which is why we've yet to see a trailer. But that is going to change, as the first teaser for the movie has been rated and the movie's official title has been revealed.

The British Board of Film Classification has officially rated a teaser trailer for Insidious: Chapter 4, which clocks in at a brief 61 seconds. That means it is truly going to be a teaser trailer in the true sense and likely won't reveal all that much, but considering how little has been revealed at this point, we'll take it. In addition to the reveal that the trailer is coming, the post by the BBFC also revealed that the official title will be Insidious: The Last Key.

An Insidious 4 living trailer will make its debut next weekend at Halloween Horror Nights with a disturbing maze called "Insidious: Beyond the Further." The creepy attraction will delve deep into brilliant parapsychologist Dr. Elise Rainier's past, starting with a childhood in which her paranormal abilities emerged...until her mother's untimely death by a demonic entity. Troubled by a lifetime of evil supernatural spirits trapped in the Further-a vacuous netherworld caught between the living and the dead-Dr. Rainier will take guests on an unsettling journey back in time through a portal into the Further...to defy the most depraved and intimidating beings that have tormented her since the 1950s.

As for what the title The Last Key could mean? That is up for debate at this point, but perhaps the teaser trailer will reveal a bit more. It should also be noted that this could just be the title for the movie in the U.K. and that the movie will have a different title in the states. It is expected that the trailer for Insidious: Chapter 4 will arrive in time to play in theaters alongside IT this weekend, which is expected to absolutely crush at the box office. That means the new chapter in the Insidious franchise could get a significant amount of attention as a result. It is also likely that the studio will release the trailer for Insidious: The Last Key online beforehand, which means we could see it any day now.

Not much has been revealed about Insidious: Chapter 4 yet, but we do know that franchise mainstay Lin Shaye will return as Elise Rainier. She has appeared in three previous installments, including Insidious: Chapter 3, which served as a prequel to the first two movies. Tessa Ferrer also joins the cast as Aubrey and based on the first official photo that was released late last year, it looks like this movie is at least partially going to take place in the mysterious, terrifying place known as The Further.

Adam Robitel (The Taking of Deborah Logan) is directing Insidious: The Last Key), with original Insidious director James Wan producing. To date, the Insidious franchise has made an impressive $371.9 million worldwide. Considering that the movies have cost a combined $16.5 million in total to produce, it has proved to be an incredibly profitable modern horror series, despite diminishing returns in terms of critical reception. We will be sure to keep you posted as more details on the movie are made available and be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the first trailer for Insidious: Chapter 4 in the coming days.