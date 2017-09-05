That was quick. Just yesterday we heard that the first teaser trailer for Insidious: Chapter 4 was coming soon. Now, it is here in the early morning hours to terrorize those just trying to shake themselves awake with a first cup of coffee. Don't worry, honey, that screaming you hear coming from the kitchen is just Dad trying to catch up on his social media before work. And boy, when you see the opening moments of this sneak peek, you will definitely want to run and hide. It's truly disturbing in only the way an Insidious movie knows how to be.

In yesterday's report, it was noted that this trailer would be just 60 seconds long. That's not actually the case. This is a full-length trailer, and it's pretty scary. What yesterday's report did get right is the title. Insidious: Chapter 4 is definitely called The Last Key, hinting that this tale might be ready to wrap things up. But as we all know, you can't keep a good horror franchise down for long.

The new trailer for Insidious: The Last Key has just debuted online courtesy of Universal Pictures and we get the first poster and a few new images as well. The movie comes from producer James Wan, who co-created and directed the first installment. He is once again working alongside Blumhouse, the producer of The Purge and Get Out. The sequel arrives in theaters January 5, 2018.

The creative minds behind the hit Insidious trilogy return for Insidious: The Last Key. In the supernatural thriller, which welcomes back franchise standout Lin Shaye as Dr. Elise Rainier, the brilliant parapsychologist faces her most fearsome and personal haunting yet: in her own family home.

The film is written by co-creator Leigh Whannell (Saw), who wrote the trilogy and directed Chapter 3; produced by Insidious regulars Jason Blum (The Purge series, Get Out), Oren Peli (Paranormal Activity) and co-creator James Wan (The Conjuring, Furious 7); and directed by series newcomer Adam Robitel (The Taking of Deborah Logan).

Shaye is joined in the cast by Angus Sampson, Whannell, Josh Stewart, Caitlin Gerard, Kirk Acevedo, Javier Botet, Bruce Davison, Spencer Locke, Tessa Ferrer, Ava Kolker and Marcus Henderson.

Steven Schneider, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Charles Layton, Bailey Conway Anglewicz, Couper Samuelson and Whannell serve as executive producers. Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions ("SPWA") produced and financed Insidious: The Last Key. U.S. theatrical distribution will be handled by Universal Pictures, and Sony Pictures Releasing and SPWA's Stage 6 Films will distribute the film outside of the U.S.

An Insidious 4 living trailer will make its debut next weekend at Halloween Horror Nights with a disturbing maze called "Insidious: Beyond the Further." The creepy attraction will delve deep into brilliant parapsychologist Dr. Elise Rainier's past, starting with a childhood in which her paranormal abilities emerged...until her mother's untimely death by a demonic entity. Troubled by a lifetime of evil supernatural spirits trapped in the Further-a vacuous netherworld caught between the living and the dead-Dr. Rainier will take guests on an unsettling journey back in time through a portal into the Further...to defy the most depraved and intimidating beings that have tormented her since the 1950s.

Take a look at the horror that await in the fourth installment of Insidious with The Last Key. We also have new images and a poster to check out. It all looks delightfully wicked.