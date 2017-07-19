Remakes are a common thing these days and, in some cases, that can be a very good thing. Certain movies just don't get it right their first time at bat. In other cases, the movie could just do with a modern retelling. Really, it is a little bit of everything with this latest reboot. It looks like Warner Bros. has their sights set on doing another Invasion of the Body Snatchers. This sci-fi thriller has been remade quite a few times already, but another good version can't hurt. Maybe this will finally be it.

The news comes to us courtesy of Deadline, who is reporting that David Leslie Johnson has been tapped by the studio to write a new version of Invasion of the Body Snatchers. Warner Bros. likes him quite a bit after his work on The Conjuring 2, a movie that made the studio a lot of money and was a critical hit as well. They have also tapped him to write The Conjuring 3. He is also attached to the new Dungeons and Dragons movie that can't quite get off the ground. He does have a history with horror, having penned the amazing Orphan, as well as being attached to the Nightmare on Elm Street reboot. He also wrote Red Riding Hood and Wrath of the Titans. Taking the good with the bad there, he seems like a fine choice for Invasion of the Body Snatchers.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers has a long history in Hollywood, but it all started as a novel, titled The Body Snatchers, in 1955 from author Jack Finney. It pretty quickly became a sci-fi classic and a story that has resonated through the ages. Hollywood was quick to jump on it, with the original Invasion of the Body Snatchers arriving in theaters in 1956. The movie is considered a classic and did gangbusters business at the box office at the time.

In case you haven't read the book or seen any of the movies, the general premise of Invasion of the Body Snatchers centers on a small town that is invaded by aliens who plant pods that, when opened, become humans. Not just any human, mind you. A copy of someone who lives, or lived, in the town. One by one, each citizen falls at the hands of these aliens The aliens show zero emotion but that doesn't prevent them from multiplying in the town. This is slowly but surely figured out by a local doctor who tries to stop it. The problem? He and the audience don't know who is actually a human and who is an alien.

The 1978 version of Invasion of the Body Snatchers, which stars Donald Sutherland, is a rare remake that is considered by many to be better than the original and, for many, remains the definitive version. The last attempt came in 2007 with Daniel Craig and Nicole Kidman starring in what was simply titled The Invasion. It was a box office bomb and, as far as Craig's career is concerned, it makes Quantum of Solace look like a masterpiece, if that is any indication. Hopefully, this new remake can deliver something worthy of the 1978 version, but it sounds like it is in the pretty early stages.