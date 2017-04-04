Robert Kirkman, who is best known for creating The Walking Dead, is about to bring one of his other comic creations to the world of live-action. His second-longest-running series, Invincible, is headed to the big screen at Universal, and the movie is going to be written and directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. It wasn't said explicitly in the report, but it looks like this will be the latest R-rated comic book movie to enter development, following the success of Deadpool and Logan.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Seth Rogen and Even Goldberg have been tapped to write, direct and produce the Invincible movie, with Robert Kirkman on board to produce, via his company Skybound Entertainment. Invincible has been running for more than 130 issues and is set to conclude later this year, but it looks like the Image Comics series will live on as a movie franchise, assuming this first movie goes well. Here is what Robert Kirkman had to say about the project in a statement.

"For nearly a decade I've had to endure the 'what about Invincible?' question as fans have watched The Walking Dead grow into the multi-media monstrosity it has become over the years. The answer was always that we were waiting for the right team to partner with. That team has arrived! The esteemed misters Goldberg and Rogen have proven themselves to be top-notch directors with a keen collective eye for stunning visuals after slumming it by writing hit after juggernaut hit. Invincible's surprising, edgy, shocking, and oftentimes blood-soaked story couldn't be in more capable hands. With the team of Rogen, Goldberg and Universal, I'm very confident this will be another superhero movie, in a long line of superhero movies that continues to prove that it's a viable, thrilling genre that will keep people coming to the cinema for years to come."

Invincible may not have the name recognition that certain Marvel or DC Comics titles have, but the series has been running for a long time and there is clearly an audience for it. Not only that but, as Robert Kirkman points out, the superhero/comic book movies will likely stay strong by evolving. For those who may not be familiar with the title, Invincible revolves around a kid named Mark Grayson whose father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. He winds up inheriting his own set of superpowers, but there is a pretty twisted and violent hook to Invincible. Here is how the Wikipedia page explains it.

"[Mark's] powers which increase with use are; great strength, speed, flight, some invulnerability and fortunately fast healing as despite his chosen name, he is severely beaten (even once having his entrails spilled out) many times, almost to death."

Given that explanation of Mark Grayson's powers, it is hard to imagine that this Invincible movie will be anything but an R-rated adaptation. With Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg at the helm, that points even more to that being the case. They recently adapted the popular comic Preacher for AMC, something that many tried to do in the past, but nobody managed to do successfully until they came along. Those who have seen Preacher know it is quite violent. Also, their comedic, big screen efforts like This is the End are also R-rated. Here is what the duo had to say about taking on the adaptation.

"No matter how much damage it causes our bodies, minds, and our most intimate relationships with those we love, we will not rest until Invincible is as great a movie as it deserves to be."

Universal has not yet set a release date for Invincible, but it seems likely that they won't want to keep this project locked in a long development process. The R-rated superhero movie is a hot-ticket item right now and Robert Kirkman has a lot of credibility built up, given his work on The Walking Dead. Don't be surprised if the Invincible movie winds up on the fast track.