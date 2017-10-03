Netflix's The Irishman keeps adding to its star-studded cast, with Oscar-winning actress Anna Paquin joining the cast. The Irishman started production in Suffern, New York, with the first photos revealing Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and director Martin Scorsese all reuniting on the set for the first time since their 1995 classic Casino. With production already under way, it remains to be seen how many more cast members need to be added, but Anna Paquin joins an incredibly impressive ensemble cast.

The news was broke by Deadline earlier today, with the site revealing that Anna Paquin is portraying Peggy, the daughter of Frank "The Irishman" Sheeran (Robert De Niro) who has come to despise her father for everything he has become, and tries to distance herself from him. The notorious Mafia assassin has long been suspected as being directly involved with the disappearance of union leader Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino) in 1975. Peggy ultimately becomes attracted to Jimmy Hoffa, after seeing the work he did with the unions and seeing how he's the complete opposite of a gangster like her father.

The movie made headlines when Netflix paid over over $100 million for this project, with director Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci all attached, although later reports claimed the figure was upwards of $120 million to $130 million. The project is based on the book "I Heard You Paint Houses" by Charles Brandt, a former prosecutor to whom The Irishman confessed all of his crimes to on his deathbed in the final five years of his life. Frank Sheeran was able to read Charles Brandt's manuscript just six weeks before he died in 2003 at the age of 83, with the book first published in 2004.

Anna Paquin joins a cast that also includes Joe Pesci as crime boss Russell Bufalino, who ran the entire East Coast Cosa Nostra mob and was also considered a person of interest in the Jimmy Hoffa disappearance. Harvey Keitel plays Angelo Bruno, another Sicilian mob boss, with Bobby Cannavale playing New York gangster Joe Gallo, Ray Romano playing Jimmy Hoffa's lawyer Bill Buffalino, and Stephen Graham playing Anthony Provenzo, a.k.a. Tony Pro, a Caporegime in New York's Genovese crime family. The cast is rounded out by Kathrine Narducci as Carrie Buffalino, Russell's daughter, and Jeremy Luke as Thomas Andretta, another mafia hitman suspected of being involved in Jimmy Hoffa's disappearance.

Director Martin Scorsese takes the helm on The Irishman, working from an adapted screenplay by Steven Zaillian, who has been responsible for a number of successful adaptations such as Schindler's List, Gangs of New York and American Gangster, just to name a few. Deadline reports that the film is expected to get an Oscar-qualifying thetrical release before debuting on Netflix, although no formal release plans have been confirmed. Anna Paquin was most recently seen in the Roots mini-series and she will next be seen in the new TV series Bellevue and films The Parting Glass and Tell It To the Bees.