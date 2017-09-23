The Irishman has started filming in Suffern, New York and now we have our first look at Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and director Martin Scorsese on set. The project has been in multiple locations around the Lower Hudson Valley since last week, having crews in Blauvelt and Ardsley to recreate the 1960s and 1970s era New York. Residents and onlookers were treated to gangster actor royalty as De Niro and Pesci were in the village to shoot the upcoming Netflix movie. The Irishman is directed by Martin Scorsese and due for release in 2018. It also stars Al Pacino, Harvey Keitel, Ray Romano and Bobby Cannevale.

The Irishman is a return to the gangster movie genre for Scorsese and he's brought along some trusty old collaborators, going back as far as 1972. De Niro and Pesci both worked with the director on the iconic string of movies Raging Bull, Goodfellas, and Casino, but they have not worked with Scorsese since 1995's Casino. Keitel has also worked with Scorsese and De Niro in 1976's classic Taxi Driver. Surprisingly, Al Pacino has never worked with Scorsese before as The Irishman marks the first time.

The photos from the set of The Irishman come to us via Chris Evangelista's Twitter page and they feature a reunion between Scorsese, De Niro, and Pesci. One shot shows Scorsese having an up-close conversation with Joe Pesci while the actor sports a trademark Pesci grin. There's an image that shows De Niro and Pesci in a car together as well. Another one of the photos shows Robert De Niro getting out of an old car while another shot shows Martin Scorsese during a break on his cellphone. All of the pictures present a look of the late 1960s/early 1970s.

The movie, based on Charles Brandt's I Heard You Paint Houses book, has been in production for quite some time, bouncing from Paramount to landing onNetflix who dished out $105 million for the global rights. There has been controversy surrounding the book as the confessions of Frank "The Irishman" Sheeran on his deathbed have been disputed. Charles Brandt interviewed Sheeran on his deathbed and the hit man claimed that he had all of the information surrounding the disappearance of Hoffa, stating that he killed him. The FBI went as far as to go to the house where Sheeran claimed that it had happened, pulling up floorboards to search for evidence. It has been concluded that the DNA evidence retrieved at the scene did not belong to Hoffa.

The story will span decades and in order to properly tell the story visually, Martin Scorsese will use the CGI de-aging technology to make the cast look a lot younger than they are currently. There currently is no release date set for The Irishman, but Netflix intends to do a short run in theaters so that the movie is considered for awards season. Robert De Niro has recently praised Netflix for allowing filmmakers to do the kind of projects that they want to make since the big studios tend to pass on certain projects these days. While we wait for The Irishman to debut on Netflix, check out the pictures from the set below.

Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci And Martin Scorsese shooting THE IRISHMAN in New York pic.twitter.com/CYp9vjHrIn — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) September 22, 2017