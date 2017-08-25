If Marvel ever decides to make Iron Man 4, they have a solid director who would be happy to take the job. Neill Blomkamp, the man behind District 9, has declared that he would love to take on the character, given the chance. So maybe Kevin Feige and Co. can give him a ring if Robert Downey Jr. decides he wants some more money or, God forbid, they ever do a full reboot with a new actor.

Neill Blomkamp made the reveal on Twitter when a fan asked him what movie he would like to make within the Marvel Cinematic Universe if he ever got the chance. Making sure to let his fans know this is purely hypothetical, he declared his love for Iron Man and stated that is the franchise he would like to take on. Here's what he had to say.

"Hypothetically...Ironman, love the character"

This is in no way something that is actually happening, or is even likely to happen, and there are a few good reasons for that. For one, there is no indication that Marvel is going to do Iron Man 4, or an Iron Man reboot, anytime soon. Robert Downey Jr. is set to reprise his role as Tony Stark in Avengers: Infinity War next year and Avengers 4 in 2019. After his battle with Thanos, it is perfectly reasonable to think that he may be hanging up the armor for good. At that point, he will have been playing the character for more than a decade.

Beyond that, Neill Blomkamp is doing his own thing these days. He has been creating and releasing high-concept, sci-fi short films via Oats Studios, which have been pretty well received. He hopes to maybe spin that into feature-length stories and there is no indication that he is interested in doing a franchise at this point. District 9 was originally supposed to be a Halo movie, but that didn't end up working out. Not only that, but he was supposed to make Aliens 5 with Sigourney Weaver set to return as Ripley, but once Ridley Scott decided to make Alien: Covenant, the project was scrapped. So he hasn't had the greatest history with franchise films. Also, let's not forget that Chappie was far from a success and that a studio like Marvel would possibly have some hesitation in giving him the keys to the Iron Man franchise.

To date, the solo Iron Man movies have grossed an incredible $2.42 billion at the worldwide box office, making it the most profitable solo franchise in the MCU. So one has to imagine that, at some point or another, Marvel will pursue another Iron Man movie, with or without Robert Downey Jr. If that day ever comes, maybe we'll hear Neill Blomkamp's name thrown into the mix. Who knows? Stranger things have happened.