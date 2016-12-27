Way back in 2013, Disney Parks announced that Hong Kong Disneyland will open a new theme park attraction entitled Iron Man Experience, which was being eyed for a 2016 debut. The attraction recently had its soft opening, with a brand new five-minute POV video giving fans a first-hand look at the Iron Man Experience. The attraction officially opens up to the public starting January 11, 2017, but this new video gives those planning on checking out this attraction an early look at what's in store for fans.

For the very first time, this new ride-through attraction is featuring a story based in Hong Kong. Guests will be able to soar through Hong Kong's skies alongside Iron Man and battle the evil forces of Hydra in the multi-sensory immersive motion experience. This video comes from Theme Park Review, which was present for the soft opening, and gives fans an idea of what to expect from the attraction. Here's the official description from Theme Park Review's YouTube video.

"The new Iron Man Experience has soft opened at Hong Kong Disneyland and TPR was invited to come be the very first public riders on the attraction! The ride is like Star Tours on steroids! Yet another evolution of the already great motion based simulator system! This is the first ever Marvel ride to be in a Disney theme park! (note that the ride is actually in 3D but we put the 3D glasses over our Pivothead glasses to film so you can get a better idea of what the ride media looks like!)"

The eminent innovator and pioneer, Tony Stark has selected Tomorrowland in Hong Kong Disneyland to host Stark Expo, where he will show off his latest high-tech creations in various exhibition halls, the Hall of Legacy, the Hall of Protection, the Hall of Energy and the Hall of Mobility. Guests will be among the first to explore Tony Stark's latest innovations up close and fly in a gravity-defying Iron Wing flight vehicle in Iron Man Experience. He has also made Hong Kong the Asia headquarters of Stark Industries hereafter.

The park has spent over three years to design and create Iron Man Experience, complete with flight simulators, 3-D projection, surround sound and other special effects that immerse guests in the Marvel story of a battle with the evil forces of Hydra. For the first time, the park has integrated strong Hong Kong elements into a park attraction by using Hong Kong and its skyline for the fly-through ride. After putting on a pair of StarkVision glasses and taking off on Stark Industries' special Expo-edition Iron Wing, guests will make their way to the Hong Kong Stark Tower powered by the arc reactor and whizz alongside Iron Man through streets that resemble those in West Kowloon and downtown, and fly over iconic Hong Kong landmarks like Tsing Ma Bridge, Victoria Harbour and the city's pristine mountain ranges. Take a look at this five-minute POV video to go inside this Iron Man Experience before it opens in Hong Kong on January 11, 2017.