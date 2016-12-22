Fiction has a way of influencing real life. Cell phones are essentially Star Trek communicators, for example, and there is a long history of science being inspired by works of fiction, be it in a book or on screen. That being the case, it seems like an inevitability that someday, we will see some kind of true-to-form Iron Man suit on a battlefield somewhere. For now, this insanely elaborate "toy" will have to do.

The YouTube video below shows the life-sized Iron Man suit, which is based on the Mark 43 version of the suit from the Marvel Universe. It is truly incredible and has 567 moving parts. If you want to get your hands on it, you certainly can. Might make a great last minute Christmas gift for the hardcore Marvel fan in your life. As long as you have an extra $360 thousand dollars laying around that is. Unfortunately, that probably doesn't include shipping. This isn't Amazon.

The company responsible for this insanely awesome creation, which is technically a toy but is way too elaborate and expensive to really be called that, comes from a company called Toys Asia. As cool as it looks, there are some serious setbacks. For one, the cost, which we've already talked about is pretty prohibitive for most fans. Also, what you get for that kind of money may be kind of unappealing. For $360 thousand, most fans would expect to be able to climb right inside this suit of armor and have some real-deal Iron Man fun. Not only does it not fly, but you can't even get inside it. But you can totally watch it do that cool transformation. That's worth a small fortune, right?

There are tons of Marvel collectibles out there, and Iron Man is the face of the massive franchise that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His solo movies alone have grossed a staggering amount at the box office. To date, the Iron Man trilogy has grossed $2.42 billion worldwide and that isn't counting Robert Downey Jr.'s appearances in The Avengers movies or Captain America: Civil War. So there must be someone out there who is willing to shell out for this insanely detailed piece of memorabilia. Most of us will probably just have to watch this video a few times and imagine how cool it would be to have something like that in our living room.

Even if most of us can't afford this and even though it is extremely impractical, it is no doubt a spectacular thing to look at. Maybe one day we will see a real Iron Man suit flying around doing some real life superhero stuff, but for now, this will have to do. Be sure to check out the video featuring a demonstration of the life-sized Iron Man suit for yourself below. After all, we'll have to wait a while before we get a true Iron Man reboot, though Tony Stark will be back for a couple of appearances in Spider-Ma: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War.