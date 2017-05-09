2012's absolutely bizarre cult hit Iron Sky is finally getting a sequel next year and, it may not be a great movie, but it just got an insane new trailer. The teaser for Iron Sky: The Coming Race has finally arrived online, and it is way more bizarre than any of us could have possibly imagined. If the idea of space Nazis wasn't enough for you, how about Hitler riding a T-Rex like a horse? Because that definitely happens in this latest footage.

The Iron Sky: The Coming Race teaser was recently uploaded to the official Iron Sky YouTube channel, and it was worth the wait. The movie may not ultimately be worth a six-year wait, but even if that is the case, this trailer is definitely worth a few minutes of your time. There are spaceship battles that almost look worthy of Star Wars, a Nazi base at the center of the Earth and, did we mention Hitler riding a T-Rex? If that doesn't sound crazy enough to get you on board with the Iron Sky sequel, maybe the movie's absolutely bonkers plot synopsis will.

"Twenty years after the events of Iron Sky, the former Nazi Moonbase has become the last refuge of mankind. Earth was devastated by a nuclear war but buried deep under the wasteland lies a power that could save the last of humanity, or destroy it once and for all. The truth behind the creation of mankind will be revealed when an old enemy leads our heroes on an adventure into the Hollow Earth. To save humanity they must fight the Vril, an ancient shapeshifting reptilian race, and their army of dinosaurs."

In case you missed Iron Sky back in 2012, yes, it featured a Nazi moonbase that the Nazis fled to in 1945 so that they could return to power in 2018. So it was almost as crazy as this sequel sounds and looks like it will be. The movie became something of a cult hit for its absolutely absurd premise. With the sequel, it looks like they have stepped up the budget, as the effects look quite good for a movie that doesn't carry the budget of a massive summer blockbuster. Were it not for Jurassic World 2 set for release in 2018 as well, Iron Sky: The Coming Race may have a shot at being the most fun movie to feature a T-Rex being released next year. Who knows? It still might be.

Iron Sky 2 stars Udo Kier, Julia Dietze, Stephanie Paul, Lloyd Kaufman, Jukka Hilden, and Tom Green. The movie is directed by Timo Vuorensola and will hit theaters in limited release on February 14, 2018. The movie is also available for pre-order, for those who feel like they are going to want to watch this movie more than once. Be sure to check out the first teaser trailer and poster, which also features Hitler on a dinosaur, for Iron Sky: The Coming Race for yourself below.