Even if you're not a fan of director Wes Anderson and his quirky works of comedic drama, you're surely a fan of The Fantastic Mr. Fox, one of, if not, the best animated movie of the past decade. Well, it's time to get excited, because the man is back with yet another stop-motion work that is sure to surprise and delight audiences for generations to come.

Today, Wes Anderson marks the one year anniversary of the announcement that he is making another stop-motion animated movie with a first look, cast reveal and title announcement for Isle of Dogs. Here, we get a fun video with the director and cast member Edward Norton, the teaser poster and some cool concept art.

The movie revolves around dogs and is set in Japan. Wes Anderson recently set up shop in London, where he has been working on Isle of Dogs in pre-production. He allows us to see a tease of one of the main dogs. But not before scrolling through a cast list that will be very familiar to Wes Anderson fans, while revealing some interesting new collaborations, especially from the world of Japanese cinema.

No story details have been divulged at this current point in time. But we do hear word that Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Bob Balaban, Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, F. Murray Abraham, Tilda Swinton, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Liev Schreiber, Kunichi Nomura, Akira Ito, Akira Takayama, Koyu Rankin, Yoko Ono, and Courtney B. Vance all have roles in movie. Then there is Edward Norton, who Wes seemingly forgets is in the other room. Oh, but he clearly makes his presence known before this video is over.

It's unclear if much of the stop-motion animation has been completed at this time, so a true teaser trailer is a ways off into the future. Especially considered how time consuming and meticulous the stop-motion process can be. We do get a brief look at Rex, the character being played by Edward Norton. This first look video was made in conjunction with a charity that will support the Martin Scorsese Film Foundation, which was set up to preserve films from around the globe.

The video announcement comes courtesy of CrowdRise.com, who are holding a charity raffle. One lucky winner will win a trip for 2 to London for two nights to...Meet Wes, get a tour of the Isle of Dogs sets and production to see how the film is being made, record the 'voice' of a dog in the film, directed by Wes (barking, howling & whimpering may be required), and receive one of the puppet miniatures of a dog from the film, after production has wrapped. 50 Luck winners will receive a Criterion collection DVD signed by Wes. And 25 Lucky Winners will receive a signed DVD and signed copy of "The Wes Anderson Collection" book. Every $10 is an entry to win. Here is more about the cause.