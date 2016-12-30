Last week, director Wes Anderson debuted a new video that revealed the cast for his upcoming stop-motion movie Isle of Dogs, which doesn't have a release date in place at this time. Today we have a piece of concept art featured in a new poster focused on the main character, a young Japanese boy. If you're a fan who has plenty of money to burn, you can bring home a limited edition version of this poster, autographed by director Wes Anderson.

Wes Anderson has started a CrowdRise campaign, and those who generously donate $10,000 will receive a limited edition concept art print autographed by the director himself. For those who donate a whopping $50,000, they can be part of the actual cast, in addition to the grand prize sweepstakes winner. The grand prize winner will win a trip for two to London, where they'll get to meet Wes Anderson, get a tour of the Isle of Dogs sets and production to see how the film is being made, record the 'voice' of a dog in the film, where you'll be directed by Wes Anderson himself. If that wasn't enough, you'll also receive one of the puppet miniatures of a dog from the film after production wraps. All of these funds raised through the campaign will be going to a worthy cause as well.

All proceeds from this CrowdRise campaign will go to the Film Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by Martin Scorsese dedicated to protecting and preserving motion picture history. By working in partnership with archives and studios, the foundation has helped to restore nearly 700 films, which are made accessible to the public through programming at festivals, museums, and educational institutions around the world. The Film Foundation's World Cinema Project has restored 25 films from 19 different countries representing the rich diversity of world cinema. The foundation's free educational curriculum, The Story of Movies, teaches young people, over 10 million to date, about film language and history.

Fox Searchlight Pictures announced last week that it has acquired worldwide rights to Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs, which Indian Paintbrush is currently producing in London. Building upon the successful collaboration on The Grand Budapest HoteL, Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson return as producers while Fox Searchlight Pictures will distribute the film in partnership with Indian Paintbrush. Isle of Dogs is director Wes Anderson's second animated film - the first being the Academy Award nominated Fantastic Mr. Fox. Set in Japan, Isle of Dogs follows a boy's odyssey in search of his dog. Here's what Fox Searchlight Pictures Presidents Nancy Utley and Steve Gilula had to say in a statement.

"Wes Anderson is one of the most talented filmmakers of his, or any other, generation. His ability to write smart and unconventional screenplays and then translate them into unique experiences on screen makes him not only a unique voice in film, but one who can truly bridge the gap between independent films and cross-over hits. We are thrilled to be going on a journey into the newest world from the distinctive imagination of Wes Anderson."

The voice cast includes F. Murray Abraham, Bob Balaban, Bud Cort, Bryan Cranston, Greta Gerwig, Jeff Goldblum, Akira Ito, Scarlett Johansson, Harvey Keitel, Bill Murray, Kunichi Nomura, Edward Norton, Yoko Ono, Koyu Rankin, Liev Schreiber, Tilda Swinton, Akira Takayama and Frank Wood. Isle of Dogs is anticipated to be released in 2018. Take a look at the concept art poster for Isle of Dogs below, featuring the animated film's main character.