If you love The Fantastic Mr. Fox, then boy do we have a treat for you. The first trailer has arrived for Wes Anderson's second feature-length stop-motion animated adventure Isle of Dogs. The voice cast brings back some of Wes Anderson's favorite actors. And as you can see in the teaser below, courtesy of Fox Seacrhlight, this isn't quite like anything we've ever seen before. Here's the official synopsis.

"Isle of Dogs tells the story of Atari Kobayashi, 12-year-old ward to corrupt Mayor Kobayashi. When, by Executive Decree, all the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage-dump called Trash Island, Atari sets off alone in a miniature Junior-Turbo Prop and flies across the river in search of his bodyguard-dog, Spots. There, with the assistance of a pack of newly-found mongrel friends, he begins an epic journey that will decide the fate and future of the entire Prefecture."

Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Bob Balaban, Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, F. Murray Abraham, Tilda Swinton, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Liev Schreiber, Kunichi Nomura, Akira Ito, Akira Takayama, Koyu Rankin, Yoko Ono, and Courtney B. Vance all have roles in the movie. Edward Norton is the movie's lead.

Isle of Dogs also announced that the release date is now set for March 23, 2018. Fox Searchlight Pictures announced last December that it had acquired worldwide rights to Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs, which Indian Paintbrush produced in London. Building upon the successful collaboration on The Grand Budapest Hotel, Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson return as producers while Fox Searchlight Pictures will distribute the film in partnership with Indian Paintbrush. Isle of Dogs is director Wes Anderson's second animated film, the first being the Academy Award nominated Fantastic Mr. Fox. Set in Japan, Isle of Dogs follows a boy's odyssey in search of his dog. Here's what Fox Searchlight Pictures Presidents Nancy Utley and Steve Gilula had to say in a statement.

"Wes Anderson is one of the most talented filmmakers of his, or any other, generation. His ability to write smart and unconventional screenplays and then translate them into unique experiences on screen makes him not only a unique voice in film, but one who can truly bridge the gap between independent films and cross-over hits. We are thrilled to be going on a journey into the newest world from the distinctive imagination of Wes Anderson."

You can get your first look at this future masterpiece in the video below. We also have the new poster, which shows Atari Kobayashi and his canine pals setting off the garbage dump isle on a rail cart. This looks absolutely stunning and should be a timeless classic for all ages.