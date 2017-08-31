Andres Muschietti's big screen adaptation of IT is still a week from hitting theaters and there's already talks of a sequel and Pennywise actor Bill Skarsgard has just revealed his involvement in the project. Muschietti hopes to have a script finished by January of 2018 and anticipates that production will start after, possibly as soon as March of 2018. That being said, the script is not complete at this time and the project has yet to be officially green lit by the studio, but that will definitely change after IT hits theaters next week.

Skarsgard recently sat down with Metro U.K. and revealed that he is attached to the IT sequel, but added that he was not able to talk about what his role will be. Skarsgard explains.

"I am attached to it but that's all I can say, we're in the early stages and I'm talking to Andy about it and figuring out what It will be. It's a different story but I'm excited to delve in deeper to the character as there's more exploration for who Pennywise is."

The actor's secrecy about the project is understandable since the script has not been completed. There's even a possibility that the movie won't happen at all, but that possibility is getting smaller by the day as more critical praise is heaped upon IT.

Muschietti has spoken in the past about the sequel taking place in the present day with all of the kids as adults. The director has also mentioned that he will be including important scenes from Stephen King's iconic book that did not make it into the first movie as flashbacks, which is more than likely where Bill Skarsgard will come into play. There are at least two scenes that involve Pennywise that were not used, which would make perfect sense for Skarsgard to return. It is too early to tell just how big of a role that the actor would have though, so we'll just have to wait and see.

Comparisons are bound to come up between the new big screen adaptation of IT and the miniseries from 1990. Skarsgard also spoke out about those comparisons, specifically those between him and Tim Curry who previously played Pennywise in the 1990 television miniseries. The actor stated that there really should not be comparisons and that they both stand-alone while emphasizing that it was important for him to do his own thing with the character. Skarsgard had this to say.

"I sort of grew up with the Tim performance and I was very familiar with it and a huge fan as an actor, so my process of preparing for the role was, "okay this needs to be different" and I think we did that, I think this Pennywise is different and they can stand alone - there's no need to compare them as you can appreciate both but it was important to me to do something new and something original with the take on the character."

Andres Muschietti's IT adaptation hits screens on September 8th, 2017, which is only a week away. Bill Skarsgard mentioned that he had nightmares about his character when he came home after wrapping production, so one can only imagine what we're all in for when we finally get to see the movie. IT 2 is expected to have a finished script by January 2018 if all goes according to plan and production should start up right after with some more Pennywise.