New Line Cinema has set a September 6, 2019 release date for the highly-anticipated IT 2, which falls in line with a report from earlier this month that the studio was seeking an early fall 2019 release date for this horror sequel. This will also be the weekend directly after the Labor Day holiday, just like the release of the new IT remake, which has proven to be quite the massive hit, after a lackluster summer movie season. As of now, there is only one movie that has that date staked out, an unspecified Blumhouse horror movie, with The Angry Birds 2 coming from Sony on September 20, 2019.

Deadline reports that the studio also revealed that an untitled animated project is moving from June 1, 2018 to July 27, 2018, and that the project is actually a Teen Titans Go! movie. As for the IT sequel, director Andy Muschietti revealed in a July interview that he hopes to start shooting the IT sequel sometime in 2018, although no specific production schedule has been given yet. Still, with just under two years until this movie will hit theaters, the filmmaker and writer Gary Dauberman have plenty of time to get the sequel in order.

The sequel has always been in the works, with each movie following the two different halves of the massive Stephen King novel. The first movie focuses on the kids in Derry, Maine who make up what's known as The Losers Club, who take on the nefarious Pennywise the Clown. The second half of the story will bring back the same characters as adults, who swore to return to their hometown if Pennywise ever returns. While the adult cast of The Losers Club has not been set yet, it has been confirmed that the child actors will be back, with director Andy Muschietti teasing in a recent interview that there will be flashbacks to the 1980s that "inform the story in the present day."

The weekend after Labor Day is normally considered one of the slowest of the year, but IT proved that a highly-anticipated movie could thrive even in arguably one of the traditionally worse release slots of the year. IT opened with a record-breaking $123.4 million, more than doubling the previous record for a September debut ($48.5 million, Hotel Transylvania 2). It also recently broke a record that has stood for more than 40 years, becoming the highest-grossing horror movie of all-time, dethroning the 1973 classic The Exorcist ($232.9 million). This beloved horror adaptation has currently earned $266 million domestic and $478 million worldwide, from just a $35 million budget, which could be one of the most profitable movies this year.

IT 2 will also bring back Pennywise the Clown, with Bill Skarsgard returning to portray this sadistic clown, with the actor revealing in a recent interview that there is a lot more to explore and delve deeper into this character. Even with this release date in place, it's tough to tell when we may get any concrete updates, since Gary Dauberman is likely just beginning his work on the screenplay. Still, the production team has plenty of time to put together a sequel that is just as successful as the original.