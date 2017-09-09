Some feared that IT would bring an end to Pennywise's ravenous rage. And that the sequel would focus on a different kind of horror. That's not true, as actor Bill Skarsgard has confirmed he'll return to play the dancing clown one more time. Though, he'll also shape shift into a few other terrifying monsters along the way. In a recent interview, he did clarify that IT 2 will further delve into Pennywise's backstory and history.

The plans was always to make IT a two-part experience for audiences. And the end of the first movie reveals the title IT: Chapter One hinting that the next installment is officially titled IT: Chapter 2. Stephen King's original novel is a thick tome, and not easily contained in just one movie. The next installment will mostly focus on the Losers' Club as adults, though there will be flashbacks featuring the original cast of kids in 1989.

Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema have not officially announced IT 2 just yet. But they have confirmed that one of the original writers is returning. And that it will likely shoot in early 2018 for a 2019 release date. The movie just made $51 million during its first day of release. That makes it the biggest September opening of all time. So a sequel is all but guaranteed.

The entity known as IT appears as a giant space spider at the end of the original 1990s miniseries. That idea is being abandoned in the sequel. The adult version of the Losers' Club will be forced to face off against Pennywise once again. Speaking with Metro UK, Bill Skarsgard explained that much more of Pennywise will be explored the second time around.

"I am attached to it but that's all I can say, we're in the early stages and I'm talking to Andy [Muschietti] about it and figuring out what It will be. It's a different story but I'm excited to delve in deeper to the character as there's more exploration for who Pennywise is." There is depth and a change in Pennywise from the first scene to the last [in the first film] and there's a journey there, and I'm glad you said that and it resonated with you, that's exactly what I want people to feel, 'wait a minute what is this thing?' And I think that's what I wanted and that's where I want to go for the second one, to delve into the psychological and metaphysical spaces of this transdimensional being. We have to raise the ante and not just do the same thing again so I'm looking forward to that process."

Finn Wolfhard had already confirmed that he will return as one of the Losers' Club members, but nothing else is official at this time. It is believed that Andy Muschietti will be back to direct. Everything will probably be spelled out next week by New Line and Warner Bros. after the final receipts are counted throughout the weekend.