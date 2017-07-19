Heading into the latter half of 2017, you would be hard-pressed to find a more highly-anticipated movie than the upcoming adaptation of Stephen King's IT. When the first teaser trailer was released a few months ago, it absolutely obliterated records and remains one of the finest trailers of the year so far. It looks like the studio has confidence that the movie will live up to expectations, as they are already planning the sequel. According to director Andres Muschietti (Mama), the plan is to shoot IT 2 early next year.

The man who is finally bringing Pennywise the clown to the big screen in IT recently spoke with Variety, ahead of this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, which will be showcasing the anticipated horror movie. Andres Muschietti revealed that they are definitely working on the IT sequel and that the script should be ready by very early next year. If all goes well, pre-production will start in March. Here's what he had to say about it.

"We are doing that. We'll probably have a script for the second part in January. Ideally, we would start prep in March. Part one is only about the kids. Part two is about these characters 30 years later as adults, with flashbacks to 1989 when they were kids."

If you have read the IT novel from Stephen King, the "part two" phrasing makes a whole lot of sense. The first part of the novel focuses on The Loser's Club as kids who encounter the terrifying demon clown. Then, years later, they have to take on Pennywise again as adults. That is how the 1990 TV miniseries was split up, so this makes perfect sense. Only the second time around he is a giant spider. Will they stick to that for the IT sequel? Or are we going to get a less faithful part 2 with more Pennywise the clown? That remains to be seen, but either way, New Line seems confident that the first IT is going to do well enough to justify fast-tracking the sequel.

So far, this looks like an outstanding adaptation of IT. Though, there are going to be some noteworthy changes. Like how they deal with Georgie, for example. In the book he is found missing an arm. In the movie he isn't found at all, with his brother going on a search mission with his friends. But overall, this looks like what a modern IT movie should look like, from what we have seen. Luckily New Line didn't have any issue with the movie being R-rated, which Andres Muschietti reportedly made very good use of.

With the first IT set to hit theaters on September 8, the wait is almost over. A new trailer is expected to arrive over the weekend during San Diego Comic-Con, which we will be sure to keep you up to date on. So keep your eyes peeled for that. In the meantime, all we can do is wait and hope that the movie delivers on its promise.