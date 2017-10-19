IT was always expected to be a hit, but the Stephen King adaptation has become one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. There were also pretty much always plans for a second movie, but given the success, IT 2 has become a top priority for New Line. Bill Skarsgard will be returning to the role of Pennywise the clown and, in a recent interview, he revealed a little bit about what we can expect to see in the sequel, and a little bit of what he hopes will happen. Here's what he had to say about it.

"The first movie worked so well at what it is trying to do, I think, and ultimately that is the kids' story, and you follow these kids and you sort of fall in love with these kids. And the second one will be the adult story. And I think the right way to do it is to make that movie actively different. I think there might be worth exploring sort of the psychological aspects of horror, but also maybe the sort of cosmological existence of this being. What is he, and where does he come from?"

We know that IT 2 is going to take place 27 years after the first movie, since that's how often Pennywise comes back around. So it was always clear that the second movie would be, on the surface, a story about the Losers Club as adults. But it seems like Bill Skarsgard implies that there will be some more adult themes in the sequel as well. And, if he has his way, some really trippy psychological stuff. He also wants to get to the heart of who, and what, Pennywise is exactly. But, as he points out, that is a very abstract idea and isn't even fully explored in Stephen King's novel.

"And, you know, it's hardly answered in the novel, either. I mean, it's very abstract. And I kind of like that. It could be almost a sort of surrealistic sort of psychedelic trip if you go into the mind of Pennywise. And if you've read the novel you know that they do actually go into his mind. Or they go into this transdimensional place, and they sort of beat him in this place. Which might be interesting, what that place would be, and what would it look like. There's opportunities, I think, and I'm excited for it."

IT has already made a staggering $631 million worldwide, making it easily the highest-grossing R-rated horror movie ever. While New Line and director Andy Muschietti are likely to keep many of the details about IT: Chapter Two under wraps, these comments from Bill Skarsgard to IGN help give us some idea of what to look forward to. IT: Chapter Two is set for release on September 6, 2019.