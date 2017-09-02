The summer movie season is officially over come this Monday. And the fall movie season is kicking off in a monstrous way with the big screen adaptation of IT. It's expected to be the biggest blockbuster of the early fall months, but even if it falters, it has the nice bonus of already coming with a built in sequel. This first part will only tell half of Stephen King's novel, with IT 2 already in the planning stages. Now, director Andy Muschiette has opened up about the next chapter in Pennywise's terrifying saga. And fans of the original book are probably going to like what they hear.

Yes, IT 2 will go back to 1989. But perhaps even cooler? It's confirmed that the movie will explore the Cosmic Dimension from Stephen King's originating story. And that's a pretty big deal. And a very good thing. As Ryan Scott would be the first to tell you. In those exact words.

Yahoo brings us this first glimpse into the pages of the sequel. The main part of IT 2 will take place in present day, and follow the Losers' Club as adults. But it will also travel to the transdimensional world described in the original source material. The original miniseries skipped that element altogether.

Andy Muschietti felt it was important that this element from the book not be introduced in the first movie, keeping it grounded in reality. It was important for the filmmaker that the audience get to know these kids and believe in their otherwise realistic environment.

"I really wanted to focus on the emotional journey of the group of kids. Getting in to that other dimension, the other side, was something that we could introduce in the second part. In the book the perspective of the writing... is always with the Losers, so everything they know about Pennywise is very speculative and shrouded in absurdity, so I wanted to respect that mystery feeling of not knowing what's on the other side."

The original novel and miniseries shows Bill Denborough and the Losers' Club coming face to face with Pennywise during the "Ritual of Chüd." During this scene, the friends trip through to another dimension. There they are forced to fight a giant space spider in a realm not of this earth known only as the 'deadlights'.

True Detective's Carey Fukunaga was originally suppose to direct the movie, which had Will Poulter playing Pennywise. In that version of the script, the ending was a more direct adaptation to what is in the book. And it would have contained an VFX-heavy inter-dimensional portal. But that idea was scraped.

This first installment presents a much more realistic showdown between Pennywise and the Losers' Club kids. And its is grounded in reality. Aside from getting to know the kids, Muschietti had another reason for cutting this out of the movie.

"I also wanted to leave something for the second half, so I didn't want to get in trouble with that, going into the macroverse or that transdimensional stuff, and keep it grounded, from the point of view of the kids. There's another movie to expand into that. Also, there's a physical truth that it's a movie that has a budget. And I didn't want to get into a depiction of a realm that f***s up our budget, the creation of a world that will basically suck up half of our budget, and would have to sacrifice a lot of things. So basically it's a balancing act, but it's also intricately connected with the content, which is staying true to the emotional aspect of the book."

The director assures fans that the next installment will bring back the timeline of this first movie, and show the kids side-by-side with their adult counterparts. And it's likely that Finn Wolfhard, as well as the rest of the cast, will return in some capacity. Bill Skarsgard, who plays Pennywise, has already confirmed his return. Says the director.

"There will be a dialogue between the two timelines, which is something that I love from the book. So it's not just the [Losers' Club as] adults, we're going to come back to 1989."

Fans don't have to wait much longer for IT to hit theaters. Sure, we're being bombarded by TV trailers and all kinds of footage right now. But the movie will finally be in theaters this Friday, September 8. And it will be a hit no matter what. Fans are ready, and non-fans just want something good to watch at the theater right now. It sounds like a win win that will clean up at the box office. IT 2 is expected to start shooting in early 2018.